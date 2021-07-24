Olympics day 2: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day two of the Tokyo Olympics starts on Sunday... here's all you need to know about the day's action, including details of all the Irish Olympians in action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

01:50 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley - Women’s Pair, Repechage

02:30 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen - Lightweight Women’s Double, Repechage

03:00 Rowing – Sanita Puspure – Women’s Single, Quarter Final

03:55 Gymnastics – Megan Ryan - Women’s Qualification

04:05 Sailing – Annalise Murphy – Laser Radial Races

04:40 Rowing - Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne - Men’s Double, Semi-Final A/B

05:00 Canoeing – Liam Jegou – Men’s Slalom, Heat 1st Run

07:08 Canoeing – Liam Jegou – Men’s Slalom, Heat 2nd Run

09:36 Equestrian – Heike Holstein and Sambuca - Dressage

11:07 Swimming – Danielle Hill – Women’s 100m Backstroke, Heat 3

11:45 Swimming – Mona McSharry – Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 5

12:42 Boxing – Emmet Brennan – Men’s Light Heavyweight, Round of 32

Team Ireland results

BOXING Men’s Feather -57kg Round of 32: Jose Quiles Brotons (SPA) v Kurt Walker (IRL), win for IRL: 0-5

ROWING: Lightweight Men’s Double – Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy 1st with 6.23.74 (progress to semi-finals) Women’s Four – Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh 2nd with 6.28.99 (Progress to A Final) Men’s Double – Philip Doyle & Ronan Byrne 3rd with 6.29.9 (progress to Semifinals A/B) Women’s Pair – Monika Dukarska & Aileen Crowley 4th with 7.24.71 (progress to Repechage) Lightweight Women’s Double – Aoife Casey & Margaret Cremen 5th with 7.17.67 (progress to Repechage)

CYCLING: Men’s Road Race: 16th Dan Martin (6:00:04), 75th Nicolas Roche (6:21:46), 76th Eddie Dunbar (6:21:46).

TAEKWONDO Men’s -58kg Round of 16, Jack Woolley (IRL) v Lucas Guzman (ARG), win for ARG: 22-19

HOCKEY: Women’s Pool A, Game 1: Ireland 2, South Africa 0

GYMNASTICS Pommel Horse: 1st place Chih Kai Lee (TPE), 15.266 Joint 2nd Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) & Kohei Kameyama (JPN), 15.266.

SWIMMING: Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 4 –Darragh Greene 4th in heat and 29th overall with a time of 1:00.30

TV details

RTÉ2 has 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1.30am through to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Clare MacNamara presents the action including Meg Ryan in Women’s Gymnastics, Annalise Murphy in Sailing, and Liam Jegou in Men’s Canoe Slalom.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage including swimmers Danielle Hill and Mona McSharry, as well as the conclusion of the women's cycling road race at Fuji International Speedway.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

There are 18 golds on offer on day two of the Games including the first in the pool, while qualifying continues in artistic gymnastics and the men's and women's eight heats take place in rowing. The first Olympic skateboarding medals will also be awarded. Conditions allowing, the surfing event will also begin.

Archery

5.45-8.00: W team quarters/semis; 8.15-8.38: W team Bronze Medal Match; 8.40-9.03: W team Gold Medal Match

Cycling road

5.00-9.35: W road race

Diving

7.00-8.00: W synchronised 3m springboard final

Fencing

11.55-12.25: W foil individual Bronze Medal Match; 12.27-12.52: M epee Individual Bronze Medal Match; 12.55-13.25: W foil individual Gold Medal Match; 13.28-13.53: M epee individual Gold Medal Match

Judo

10.08-10.28: W -52kg Contest for Bronze; 10.28-10.39: W -52kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M -66kg Contest for Bronze; 10.59-11.10: M -66kg Final

Shooting

1.00-2.15: W 10m air pistol qualification; 3. 15-3.55: W 10m air pistol Final; 5.00-6.15: M 10m air rifle qualification; 7.30-8.10: M 10m air rifle Final

Skateboarding

1.00-4.25: M street prelims; 4.25-5.55: M street Final

Swimming 2.30-4.20: M 400IM Final, M 400 free Final, W 400IM Final, W 4x100 free relay Final

Taekwondo

11.00-12.00: W -57kg / M -68kg repechages; 12.30-12.45: W -57kg Bronze Medal Contest; 12.45-13.00: M -68kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.00-13.15: W -57kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.15-13.30: M -68kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.30-13.45: W -57kg Gold Medal; 13.45-14.30: M -68kg Gold Medal, W -57kg Victory Ceremony, M -69kg Victory Ceremony

Weightlifting

7.50-10.00: M 61kg Group A; 11.50-14.00: M 67kg Group A

Also of interest

Artistic gymnastics

2.00-5.35: W qualification; 7.10-10.45: W qualification; 12.20-14.00: W qualification

Basketball

13.00-15.00: M Group A: France v United States

Surfing*

23.00(Saturday)-8.20: M/W Rounds 1 and 2 *Conditions permitting

Swimming

2.30-4.20: W 100 fly semis, M 100 breast semis; 11.00-13.30: W 100 back heats, M 200 free heats, W 100 breast heats, M 100 back heats, W 400 free heats, M 4x100 free relay heats

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.