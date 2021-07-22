Team Ireland should sprinkle some stardust in Tokyo

It's February of 2012 and Mario Monti has decided that enough is enough. Rome has spent two years trying to secure hosting rights for the 2020 Olympic Games before the then Italian prime minister decides that a country struggling to escape the whirlpool that is the global financial crisis can ill afford a venture that threatens uncertain costs and untold risks.

Why tie yourself to a tiger when a lion already has your head in its mouth?

Monti was head of a government that introduced tough austerity measures after the worldwide recession but that one call saved the ancient capital — a frontrunner for the Games at the time — a whole heap of money and a slew of headaches that make issues experienced in the past by the likes of Montreal and Rio de Janeiro look tame by comparison.

The Tokyo Games were supposed to run 12 months ago, but then they were supposed to come in on a budget of under €5bn too. That figure had lurched northwards, to at least €13bn, the last time anyone had the stomach to run the new numbers. Less than a third of that increase is directly attributable to the pandemic and the postponement.

Rome isn’t the only city thanking its stars this month. Istanbul and Madrid were the others who ran the race all the way through and the damage limitation exercise that is unfolding here in Japan right now can’t help but make you wonder at the scenes in Brisbane this week as people there celebrated their securing of the 2032 Games.

Covid or no, these extravaganzas make for a poisoned chalice.

It’s almost eight years since Tokyo was awarded the contract to welcome the sporting world but circumstance has sold them a dud. No tourists. No spectators at the venues. No joy. The city itself is in a state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge, their room for manoeuvre halted by the knowledge that they would absorb the bill were the whole thing pulled.

The IOC effectively held all the cards and they weren’t bluffing.

So, damned if they do, and damned if they don’t, the hosts have got on with the show. Tonight’s (11.30am Irish time) opening ceremony will, according to the 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto, be a “solemn” affair.

Anything else would strike a discordant tone given the general unease at an event that has funnelled 30,000 people into the greater area from all corners of the planet.

Shigeru Omi, the chair on a government panel of experts addressing the virus, said last month that it would be “abnormal” to hold the Games and fears that it could act as a ‘super spreader’ event are only heightened with each story of an athlete, official, or journalist testing positive, whether in the Olympic Village, at the airport, or anywhere else.

When the Games were put on ice last year, the joint communique from the IOC and Japanese government expressed the wish that the 2021 alternative would stand as a “beacon of hope to the world during these troubled time and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.”

None of that has come to pass.

Covid has overshadowed all the usual misgivings and issues that haven’t just gone away. It may still well be the hottest Olympics on record, with all the issues that entails; some athletes will fail drugs tests, if not this next two weeks then with samples stored and tested down the road; and there is always the potential for something unforeseen to hijack the agenda.

Five years ago, it was Pat Hickey, the head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, being arrested while wearing a bathrobe on charges of theft, tax evasion, money laundering. and criminal association, all of which he has always denied and which were ultimately suspended by the authorities in Brazil.

None of this can concern the 11,000-plus athletes who have congregated in Japan after the most challenging 18 months of their careers and there is no doubt that generational talents such as Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Eliud Kipchoge, and Naomi Osaka can grab the attention of the wider world when it is their turn to shine.

Team Ireland should sprinkle its own stardust over the occasion. Just the two medals in Brazil in 2016 was a disappointing return but there were 13 other finalists or top 10s besides and the travelling party has grown to 116 since then and grown in quality as well as quantity. Maybe 10 sports possess the potential for podium places.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, in the men’s lightweight double, may be this country’s heaviest ever gold medal favourites, and Sanita Puspure carries similar expectation in the single sculls, but it’s a stacked rowing team can boast 10 European and world trinkets between them since 2018.

They open the Irish team’s accounts today. Early momentum is in the offing.

The boxers may lack the billboard names of the past but Kellie Harrington is ranked No.1 in the lightweight division. Another four of her colleagues have claimed top-three finishes at European Championships while the show jumping team of Cian O’Connor, Darragh Kenny, and Bertram Allen should create a stir at Equestrian Park, one of five venues that served in 1964.

Padraig McCarthy could be there or thereabouts in the eventing, Rhys McClenaghan would not cause any surprises were he to pick up metal of some variety, while Jack Woolley has been open about his intention to return home to Tallaght as taekwondo’s 58kg Olympic champion.

Spread the net that bit further down the rankings and there is the possibility that Ollie Dingley and Natalya Coyle could improve on excellent top 10s in the diving and modern pentathlon last time out while the men’s rugby sevens and women’s hockey sides have pushed deep into big tournaments in the past.

Who knows, maybe Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry will be able to put recent inconsistencies behind them and put up some dazzling numbers over the four days at the Kagumigaseki Country Club. Inevitably, some will fall short of expectations while others exceed them and success carries a different currency across the board.

Swimming brings a nine-deep roster to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre but all bar one are experiencing their first Games and most are looking to find their feet before moving on to a shot at Paris in three years’ time. Mona McSharry has a shot at making a final in the 100m breaststroke but the rest are long odds to breach that marker.

Their athletics counterparts approach from a similar standpoint. It’s 21 years since Sonia O’Sullivan won Ireland’s last Olympic medal on the track and Thomas Barr’s magnificent fourth in the 400m hurdles in Rio still represents an anomaly rather than a new line of expectation despite the youth bubbling through.

The key, as with any Olympics, is balancing expectation with realism. And perspective. Spirits will soar and spirits will be broken but the priority here is that Tokyo can see to its duty as a gracious if reluctant host with little or no consequences for its battle with the virus and the bid to bring a semblance of normality back its vivid streets.