Olympics: Ireland's best medal hopes, global superstars in the making and new sports to look out for

Ireland’s best medal hopes

The safe bets

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, rowing, men’s lightweight double sculls; Sanita Puspure, rowing, women’s double sculls; Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne; rowing, men’s double; Kellie Harrington; boxing, women’s lightweight.

Okay, there’s no such thing as a safe bet at this level, but these are four events where it’d be a surprise if Ireland doesn’t win a medal. McCarthy and O’Donovan look as strong a favourite as Ireland as ever had going into an Olympics, the pair currently 2-5 with bookmakers to bring home gold. Puspure will also be hard to keep off the podium, as will Doyle and Byrne. Harrington is ranked number one in boxing could be an underdog in the final if she meets Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira.

The decent chances

Rhys McClenaghan, gymnastics, men’s pommel horse; Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh, Emily Hegarty, rowing, women’s four. Kurt Walker, boxing, men’s featherweight; Michaela Walsh, boxing, women’s featherweight. Rory McIroy, men’s golf.

These are four events in which Ireland should, on paper, win at least one medal, perhaps two if things fall their way. McClenaghan looks the one with the biggest shot at gold, while McIlroy is always capable if he finds his best form.

The dark horses

Annalise Murphy, sailing, women’s laser radial; Jack Woolley, taekwondo, men’s 58kg; Thomas Barr, athletics, men’s 400m hurdles. Brendan Boyce, athletics, men’s 50km race walk. Liam Jegou, canoeing, men’s C1 slalom. Shane Lowry, men’s golf. Irish women’s hockey team.

These are events where Ireland looks likely to pick up a rake of top-eight finishes, and where one might just break through to the podium. There are many others who could and probably should fall into this category, but these seem the most capable of springing a surprise.

IOC to kids: Watch the Olympics!

The Games may seem like a traditional, almost archaic institution, but the reality is that its facade is one that’s ever-changing, with the International Olympic Committee forever tinkering with its format, wondering how it can become even bigger (and make a lot more money).

About three quarters of the IOC’s budget comes from TV contracts linked to the Games, so you can understand why they’re so desperate to ensure ratings remain high in an era when on-demand streaming is posing an existential threat to the popularity of live sport.

Step forward karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, the latest inductees into the Olympic arena, which now boasts 33 different sports. The new sports will add 18 events and 474 athletes and all four were quite clearly chosen due to their popularity among the younger generation.

Karate, of course, is believed to have originated in Okinawa, Japan, so it’s a fitting stage on which to make its introduction. It will consist of two disciplines: kata, where athletes compete solo and are judged on the form of their movement, and kumite, where opponents battle in an 8x8-metre area in three-minute rounds. However, the sport will only make a brief stay at the Games, the IOC voting in 2019 to ditch it from the Paris Olympics in 2024. Sorry, kids.

There will be two skateboarding events: park, which takes place in a hollowed-out course, and street, which includes stairs, rails and benches. In sport climbing, all competitors must compete in three disciplines: bouldering, lead and speed, so versatility will be key rather than any one individual skill.

The surfing will take place on Tsurgaski Beach, 40 miles east of Tokyo, with the event divided into multiple rounds of timed heats, with four or five competing at once in preliminaries before a head-to-head single elimination format. Scores go from 0.1 to 10, and the surfer’s two highest scores during the period are added together to make their total.

Japan and the 40-year Olympic curse

If two dots make a trend, then for superstitious folk three in a row means something more sinister must be at play. Japan had planned to host the summer and winter Olympics in 1940 but the second world war forced both events to be cancelled. Fast forward 40 years to 1980 and the Games went ahead in Moscow, but were overshadowed and heavily diluted in quality by the absence of multiple countries including USA, China and, you guessed it, Japan. They all boycotted due to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Roll on another 40 years and, well, we all know how 2020 played out.

“It’s a problem that happened every 40 years – it’s the cursed Olympics, and that’s a fact,” said Japan’s deputy prime minister Taro Aso last year. Things are fortunately looking (slightly) more rosy for the hosts in 2021, though you get the feeling they won’t be too keen to bid again for the 2060 Games.

It’s no surprise there’s been considerable opposition to staging the Games this summer, though the tide has turned in recent months with only a minority, albeit a considerable one, still wanting them to be cancelled.

Japan has ploughed about $15bn into hosting the Olympics, and the majority of that is public money. While much of that financial burden of staging the Games is typically offset through the economic benefits of tourism and the feel-good factor for local fans, the decision to ban all spectators has left many locals counting all the costs and none of the benefits.