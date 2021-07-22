Ellen Keane leads five-strong Irish swim team into Paralympics

Ellen Keane and Nicole Turner will be the greatest medal hopes in Japan with Keane competing in the Paralympics for the fourth time.
Ellen Keane competes in the 100m Breaststroke during day one of the 2021 Swim Ireland Performance Meet. Picture: David Kiberd/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 14:41

Paralympics Ireland has today named two World Championship medalists in a five-person strong Para Swimming Team that will compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next month.

There are three first-time Paralympians included on the squad as Patrick Flanagan, Barry McClements and Róisín Ní Ríain will all take part as well. Turner will be competing at her second Games after the young Laois star was given the honour of being the Irish flag bearer in Rio.

Flanagan, who grew up in Longford but lives in Sligo, narrowly missed out on a European Championship medal at Dublin 2018 and again in Portugal in May. He will be hoping that he will be able to go one better and reach the podium in Tokyo.

McClements is one of the strongest swimmers in the country and has been consistently excellent since he joined the Para Swimming squad after the 2016 Games.

Limerick teenager Róisín Ní Ríain is the newcomer to the squad and will be the youngest member of Team Ireland at the Paralympic Games. The 16-year-old announced herself on the world stage when she claimed a bronze medal at the recent European Championships on her first appearance at a major championships.

The Para Swim team will now leave for a training camp in Fuerteventura on August 1 before travelling on to Narita City and then transferring into the athlete’s village in Tokyo.

