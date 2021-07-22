Bernard Dunne on medal hope Kellie Harrington: Seeding is one thing - she has to go out and perform

Bernard Dunne has warned that Kellie Harrington’s top seed in the Olympic lightweight division will count for naught if the Dubliner doesn’t back that status up in the coming days.

Harrington, as expected as a seed, was handed a bye into the round of 16 in today’s boxing draws and will now meet the winner of the bout between Mexico’s Esmerelda Falcon Reyes and Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli next Friday.

“Yeah, seeding is one thing but she still has to go out and perform and Kellie knows that,” said Dunne, the former WBA super bantamweight champions and current head of Irish amateur boxing’s hugely successful High Performance unit.

“All of our team are taking it day by day. We’ve moved from a very broad training phase to a very narrow focus on performance and been very specific on what we do daily in training. Now we can be even more specific. We have sight of who we’re going in against.”

That training has involved an intensive pre-Games camp where the team has sparred with the USA, French, German, Dutch and Australian teams who between them boast an array of Olympic, European and world medallists.

“It was a great challenge for our group and it was a challenge that was needed and you could just see the level of training rise throughout the camp. Now we’ve just got to monitor them throughout the camp and have them ready for the challenge ahead which is step number one.”

Today’s draw also handed a bye to Michael Walsh in the featherweight class. That too was expected given her seeding but the bye handed to her brother Aidan was not expected and represents a huge boost to his chances at welterweight.

“We’re happy with where we are,” said Dunne. “We have sight now of what the first step looks like.

There is no easy draw at an Olympic Games. Everybody has fought hard to get their Olympic spot, worked hard to be here and we’ve just got to perform.

“We’ve worked really hard as a team, as a unit, to qualify seven, which is a fantastic number to have. Our guys are ready, we just want the competition to start at this stage.”

The Walsh siblings will get the seven-strong boxing team’s Games underway when they take to the ring at the Kokugican Arena somewhere after 3am Irish time on Saturday morning while Harrington and Brendan Irvine have been handed the honour of carrying the Tricolour at the opening ceremony the day before.

“We’re very proud of them and it’s well-deserved,” said Dunne. “Brendan has had a tough time getting ready for the Olympics. He hadn’t really boxed for two years, he had a number of injuries and the resilience he has shown has been incredible, and to qualify from the first real competitive tournament we had back was really amazing.

“Kellie as everyone knows has been a consistent performer on the international stage and she has really grown into a world- class performance athlete. It’s a great moment, they'll enjoy it but as soon as it's done it will be parked and they will be refocusing again on what the challenge is.”