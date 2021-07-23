Eddie Dunbar out to put Banteer on the Olympic map again

Eddie Dunbar was only 10 years old when the statue of the great Pat O’Callaghan was unveiled in their native Banteer.

The commemorative work was erected close to the local sports field and national school in February 2007, which meant there was no escaping the legacy of a double Olympic gold medallist whose story has long since been told and retold to successive generations.

Noreen Murphy was among the dignitaries on site 14 years ago and the then-chair of Cork Athletics expressed a wish that the presence of the statue would serve as inspiration to others in gravitating towards the sport.

Dunbar was already lost to that cause.

Rugby got its claws into him early. He played for eight years or so with a good Sunday’s Well underage side and he dovetailed that with his devotion to Musgrave Park and Thomond Park, both of which he frequented as a paid-up member of the Munster Supporters Club.

It was a bewitching time to be in thrall to the province. They won Heineken Cups in both 2006 and 2008 and Dunbar was forever making a beeline for the likes of Paul O’Connell, Ronan O’Gara, and Peter Stringer with his pen and paper in hand.

“I’d say they were getting sick of me every Saturday, going up to them asking for their autograph. Actually there was one time I remember, I was after going up to Paul O’Connell three weekends in a row.

“Eventually he said, ‘I’ve seen you before, haven’t I?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I got your autograph last week as well.’ He said, ‘Yeah, I remember your face.’ So it was funny. But I love rugby. I still watch it, I love it. I always wanted to be a rugby player.”

Cycling had sowed some seeds of its own. His father’s interest in the Tour de France piqued an interest in the youngster who was taken by the simple sight of that famous yellow jersey and that led to a start with the local club in Kanturk.

Events took their own course from there. Kanturk’s status as one of the best clubs on the island provided the perfect springboard and the path was chosen for him when teammates at Sunday’s Well began to fill out and he retained a physique more suited to the bike.

If a rugby career comes with the ever-present risk of injury then cycling is no different. Dunbar’s press clippings are littered with tales of crashes and injuries, his most recent coming at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in March.

That followed on from a difficult 2020 that had ended prematurely thanks to a broken collarbone and with only 24 days of competitive racing under his belt thanks to that misfortune and the vagaries of a pandemic.

Better followed at the Tour de Suiss in June when he rode what he reckons to be the best race of his life and one that ended with him being named as best young rider, so the Olympics following in that slipstream seems timely.

Had rankings been the sole factor here then Sam Bennett would have been the third member of a team that includes Nicholas Roche and Dan Martin in tomorrow’s road race but the hilly nature of the route just doesn’t suit last year’s Tour de France green jersey winner.

Dunbar is a climbing specialist and he was selected with that in mind. It’s a 234km course in Tokyo with 4,800m of climbing but the first 70km of that is over the flat, which will serve to shoehorn the undulating terrain into a 160km bloc.

Dunbar comes into it fresh having sat out the Tour de France and all the carnage that came with it in the first week. That could stand to him too as the peloton tackles a one-off race where anything can, and invariably does, happen.

“When you factor in the heat and humidity, it’s going to be a tough race. There’s going to be a lot of guys coming from the Tour who have raced probably one of the toughest Tour de Frances in recent history.”

Dunbar highlighted the arbitrary nature of the Olympic road race by recalling 2012 when Mark Cavendish was tipped for gold but the sprint specialist finished 29th after a breakaway that rendered his finishing speed redundant.

“You have to go in open-minded and be attentive and if you feel good at any point just go for it. Three of us can be there in the final, or when the race gets hard. On the day, the legs will show who’s strong from every rider.”

Ireland’s best effort in this event is the 13th of Ciaran Power in Athens 2004 and replicated by Martin in Rio five years ago. Dunbar would love to see one of them break the top ten. It would be more new ground for a man who chose his own, different route.