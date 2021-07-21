Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski sponsors Bantry U16 basketball team

There will be an air of Hollywood in the west Cork sports scene as one of the most famous faces to grace the area is backing a local youth team.
Emily Ratajkowski is to sponsor the Bantry U16 basketball team.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 17:51

There will be an air of Hollywood in the west Cork sports scene as one of the most famous faces to grace the area is backing a local youth team.

Bantry Basketball Club will be dressed to impress on the court as the clothing brand owned by American actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is sponsoring the west Cork club's U16 basketball team, the club announced on social media.

"Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand," the Bantry Basketball Club said.

The news was met with a mixture of shock, awe and downright disbelief with one social media user describing the announcement as "absolutely unreal".

Former Republic of Ireland international Paul McShane was announced as the sponsor of Co Wicklow GAA club Newtown in 2013 while former Open champion Shane Lowry has given financial backing to Offaly GAA.

Terroriser, a Co Meath YouTuber with over 3.8m subscribers on that platform announced he was sponsoring his local club Dunsany earlier this month, however, in terms of star backing, Bantry can boost the biggest celebrity supporter.

#basketball
