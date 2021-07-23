Olympics day 1: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day one of the Tokyo Olympics officially starts on Saturday... here's all you need to know about the day's action, including details of all the events featuring Irish Olympians.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

1:40 Rowing – Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne - Men’s Double Repechage

2:00 Gymnastics – Rhys McClenaghan - Men’s Qualification

2:10 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley - Women’s Pair, Heats

2:50 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen – Women’s Lightweight Double, Heats

3:00 Cycling – Nicolas Roche, Dan Martin & Eddie Dunbar – Men’s Road Race

3:30 Rowing – Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy – Men’s Lightweight Double, Heats

4:00 Rowing – Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty – Women’s Four, Heats

4:03 Boxing – Kurt Walker (IRL) v Jose Quiles Brotons (Spain), Men’s Feather Round of 32

5:15* Taekwondo – Jack Woolley (IRL) v Lucas Guzman (ARG), Men’s -58kg Round of 16 (*further fights to be confirmed throughout the day)

11:28 Swimming – Ellen Walshe – Women’s 100m Butterfly, Heat 2

12:32 Swimming – Darragh Greene – Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 4

13:15 Hockey – Ireland v South Africa – Pool Match

Team Ireland results

Sanita Puspure during her heat of the women's single sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Sportsfile

ROWING

Women’s Single Heats: Sanita Puspure (IRL) 1st with 7:46.08 (Progresses to quarter-final).

Men’s Double Heats: Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne (IRL) 4th with 6:14.40 (Progresses to Repechage).

TV details

RTÉ2 has 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1.35am through to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Clare MacNamara presents the action including gymnast Rhys McClenaghan in Men’s Pommel Horse qualifying, Jack Woolley in Men’s Taekwondo, and the Men’s Cycling Road Race at Fuji International Speedway, as well as the first-ever mixed team archery event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents live coverage including Ireland v South Africa in Hockey and swimmers Ellen Walshe and Darragh Greene.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

The first medals of the Games are handed out today, starting with the women's 10m air rifle final in shooting at 2.45am. A total of 11 sets of medals will be awarded on day one. The first preliminaries in swimming and artistic gymnastics qualifying take place as well.

Archery

6.15-8.10: Mixed team quarters/semis/final

Cycling road

3.00-10.15: M road race

Fencing

11.55-12.25: W epee Individual Bronze Medal Match; 12.27-12.52: M sabre Individual Bronze Medal Match; 12.55-13.25: W epee Individual Gold Medal Match; 13.28-13.53: M sabre Individual Gold Medal Match

Judo

10.08-10.28: W -48kg Contest for bronze; 10.28-10.39: W -48kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M -60kg Contest for bronze; 10.59-11.10: M -60kg Final

Shooting

0.30-1.45: W 10m air rifle Qualification; 2.45-3.25: W 10m air rifle Final

Taekwondo

11.00-12.00: W -49kg/-58kg repechages; 12.30-12.45: W -49kg Bronze Medal Contest; 12.45-13.00: M -58kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.00-13.15: W -49kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.25-13.30: M -58kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.30-13.45: W -49kg Gold Medal Contest; 13.45-14.30: M -58kg Gold Medal Contest, W -49kg Victory Ceremony, M -58kg Victory Ceremony

Weightlifting

5.50-8.00: W 49kg Group A, victory ceremony

Also of interest

Artistic gymnastics

2.00-4.30: M qualification; 6.30-9.00: M qualification; 11.30-14.00: M qualification

Swimming

11.00-13.30: M 400IM, W 100 fly, M 400 free, W 400IM, M 100 breast, W 4x100 free relay heats

Medal table (will update with 2020 medals after first event)

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.