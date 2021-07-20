Basketball: Ireland women kick off Euro campaign with thumping 71-point win

Ireland 104 Andorra 33

Ireland have kicked of their FIBA European Championship for Small Countries campaign with a comprehensive 71-point victory over Andorra.

The game, played in Nicosia marks their return to international basketball after a Covid-induced hiatus since 2019. It was an impressive start for Ireland as Dayna Finn scored the first four points of the game, with a free-throw and converted ‘and one’.

After a steal from Edel Thornton, Fiona O’Dwyer made another layup, putting Ireland eight ahead. Combined offensive efforts from Finn, Thornton, Claire Melia and Rachel Huijsdens brought Ireland to a 17-0 lead, putting them well in control before Andorra’s Cristina Andres Rabasa put them on the board.

An impressive defensive display from Edel Thornton in this quarter was exemplified by her three steals as Ireland led 28-12 at the first break.

The second quarter proved to be Ireland’s most impressive, with the team notching 32 points in these 10 minutes. Claire Melia got the scoring underway and they dominated the period up until Aine McKenna managed to beat the buzzer with a jump shot to put Ireland 60-18 ahead at end of the half.

A 13-point scoring run without reply in the third quarter put the game beyond doubt as the Irish led 84-25 with 10 minutes to play and there was no let up as they scored another 20 points in the fourth as they sealed a 104-33 success.

"I think our defence set the tone for the game," Ireland assistant coach Jillian Hayes said. "Everyone contributed to the defensive end and offensive end. Defensively we were tenacious on the floor, we set targets for ourselves defensively and we achieved them.

"We are quite aware that there is tougher competition coming up, and we have the next two days to work on them. Happy and looking forward to a tougher game.” Ireland face Malta next in their second group game of the championship, which takes place on Thursday at 2pm Irish time.