'Regret and bitterness' as six Polish swimmers sent home from Tokyo after admin blunder

Poland had sent 23 swimmers to Japan but the PZP was forced to cut the squad down to 17 based on world governing body FINA's qualifying rules.
'Regret and bitterness' as six Polish swimmers sent home from Tokyo after admin blunder

Poland had sent 23 swimmers to Japan but the PZP was forced to cut the squad down to 17 based on world governing body FINA's qualifying rules.

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 16:20

The president of Poland's swimming federation (PZP) has apologised after six athletes were sent home from the Tokyo Games due to an administrative error.

Poland had sent 23 swimmers to Japan but the PZP was forced to cut the squad down to 17 based on world governing body FINA's qualifying rules.

PZP President Pawel Slominski apologised and said he fully understood the anger of the swimmers who returned home over the weekend.

"I express great regret, sadness and bitterness about the situation related to the qualification of our swimmers for the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Slominski said in a statement.

"Such a situation should not take place, and the reaction of the swimmers, their emotions, the attack on the Polish Swimming Federation is understandable to me and justified."

He said the error was due to the "desire to allow as many players and coaches as possible to take part in the Games".

Media reports identified the six swimmers as Alicja Tchorz, Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Aleksandra Polanska, Mateusz Chowaniec, Dominika Kossakowska and Jan Holub.

Tchorz, who competed at the 2012 and 2016 Games, expressed her anger on social media.

"Imagine dedicating five years of your life and striving for another start at the most important sporting event ... giving up your private life and work, sacrificing your family ... your dedication results in a total flop," she said on Facebook.

Chowaniec added on Instagram: "I'm deeply shocked by what happened... this is an absurd situation for me that should never have happened. In fact, I hope to wake up from this nightmare eventually."

Swimming news website SwimSwam reported several Polish swimmers had signed an open letter to the PZP seeking the resignation of the organisation's entire board.

- Reuters

More in this section

Tokyo Olympics Olympic organisers won’t rule out cancelling Games despite IOC saying it’s not an option
Road bowling set for return next week Dave Fitzgerald and Andrew O’Callaghan advance to Munster Junior A final
Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympic opening ceremony Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympic opening ceremony
#olympics#swimming
'Regret and bitterness' as six Polish swimmers sent home from Tokyo after admin blunder

Ireland hoping to learn from mistakes made at European Championships as Olympic trail beings

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up