Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympic opening ceremony

“I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling.”
Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympic opening ceremony

Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington (Danny Lawson/Martin Rickett/PA)

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 10:16
PA

Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine will carry the Irish flag in the athlete’s parade at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Former world champion Harrington will be making her debut at the Games while Irvine, a former European and Commonwealth Games medallist, competed in Rio in 2016.

Harrington said: “This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family, and for Ireland.

“It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flagbearers is absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t believe it really. Walking out there and realising I’m the flagbearer, it’s the start of the Olympic Games, and I’m at the pinnacle of our sport.” 

Her teammate Irvine is also the boxing team captain, and Harrington added: “I know Brendy a long time now, and he is a fantastic person. He is what you call a leader; he leads the team. 

“I’m so happy that it’s him out there with me. I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling. 

“We will be feeling so proud, and I know his family and friends and community are quite like mine and everyone will be so proud of our achievements. I’m absolutely delighted.”

As part of its commitment to gender equality, the International Olympic Committee involved all competing nations to nominate a male and female athlete to share flag-carrying duties.

More in this section

Ireland succumb to Tabraiz Shamsi’s wizardry in T20 series opener against South Africa Ireland succumb to Tabraiz Shamsi’s wizardry in T20 series opener against South Africa
County Down on the rise in supplying Ireland with Olympic contenders  County Down on the rise in supplying Ireland with Olympic contenders 
France Cycling Tour de France Mark Cavendish denied record as Wout Van Aert wins final Tour de France stage
ireland#olympics#boxingplace: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine to carry Irish flag at Olympic opening ceremony

Dave Fitzgerald and Andrew O’Callaghan advance to Munster Junior A final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up