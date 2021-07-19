County Down on the rise in supplying Ireland with Olympic contenders 

Cluster has become a dirty word. It’s a run of letters that prompts thoughts of Covid and lockdowns, and dread.

Hijacked by the pandemic, it has more positive connotations when adapted to the DNA of the Irish team that has congregated in and around Tokyo.

The author and columnist Matthew Syed delved into the importance of sporting clusters for his book Bounce when trying to explain how one street in Reading could produce more of the UK’s elite table tennis players than the rest of the country combined.

Syed’s thoughts are by no means gospel — he has divided opinion time and again on a host of issues — but his theory on the importance of environment in hot-housing sporting talent makes for a strong case. Team Ireland is a case in point.

Thirty-four, or almost one-third, of its athletes hail from Dublin. No surprise there, but 21 of that number is accounted for by the men’s rugby sevens squad and the women’s hockey sides, both of which draw so much water from the well that is South Dublin.

Belfast has always provided a rich seam for the Games. It is the bulk supplier of Ireland’s Olympic medals via the ring and it provides four of our seven fighters at the famous Ryoguku Kokugikan which is more accustomed to hosting Japan’s best sumo wrestlers.

Another obvious breeding ground is Skibbereen and its hinterland which has produced talents such as the O’Donovan brothers, Fintan McCarthy and Aoife Casey.

The West Cork hotspot provides the core in a rowing operation expected to take over from boxing as Ireland’s medal factory.

All of this fits neatly into the picture of streets, towns and cities serving as fertile ground for like-minded souls aiming to excel at the same sport. County Down, though? Down is a bit different, and all the more fascinating for it.

The Mourne has shepherded eight Olympians into this latest five-ringed circus.

Cork, with a similar population, has twice that number but Down’s real point of difference is that its eight are drawn from seven sports, as opposed to Cork’s five.

Mark Downey first cottoned on to this rich tapestry a few years back when Ciara Mageean and Rhys McClenaghan joined him as county representatives on the list of sportspeople nominated for an award at the Belfast Telegraph sports awards.

“I didn’t get to attend,” he explains, “but dad was there and he read out the list of nominees in the categories. Johnny Evans was there, the Ulster rugby players, it’s a privilege to be there with those sorts of guys.”

Zoom in again and three of the county’s current Olympians hail from within 10 miles of each other with Philip Doyle a live medal contender in rowing, Downey tackling cycling’s road race and Russell White hitting the Tokyo Bay area in the triathlon.

Doyle and White go way back, to their days playing hockey together for Banbridge Academy and competing in cross country when, according to the former, they “used to kick lumps out of each other”. Downey, from nearby Dromore, came into the picture via his dad Seamus.

An Olympian himself back in 1984, Seamus Downey’s bike shop has long been a focal point in the area for two-wheeled enthusiasts.

It was here that White gravitated when looking for a bike as a teenager and the proprietor put him in contact with his son.

Doyle made the same call over a decade later, his visit prompted by lockdown and rewarded with a decent discount on his purchase and a place in the same WhatsApp group and cycling fraternity as his old hockey buddy and the younger Downey.

“There are three of us knocking about in training and there is actually a bunch of lads cycling over in France and we all try to meet up when we’re home,” says Doyle. “You get 120k done in three-and-a-bit hours on a Saturday morning and you don’t notice it. It’s social, it’s great.”

White shakes his head in wonder at how their disparate journeys have realigned, the harsh realities of Covid drawing them back to their home places around Banbridge and Dromore this last year and more and reconnecting them with each other on the back roads around the county.

The mental release was every bit as important as the physical at such a strange time and the manner in which they lean on each other was evident when Downey picked Russell’s brain on the pressures involved as the latter raced week on week trying to secure his spot in Tokyo.

Little things, but all part of a bigger picture.

“We were all in the same boat last year, all stuck at home and there wasn’t much competition going on, so we were all out on the road doing our training and that sort of spurred everyone to stay motivated and keep pushing forward,” says Downey.

DOWN’S 2020 OLYMPIANS

Mark Downey (cycling)

Philip Doyle (rowing)

Russell White (triathlon)

Rory McIlroy (golf)

Ciara Mageean (athletics)

Paul Pollock (athletics)

Zara Malseed (hockey)

Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics)