Basketball Ireland hit out at online abuse directed at women's U20 team

Ireland were beaten by Israel in IBA U20 Women’s European Challengers yesterday and have said that players were subjected to abusive comments on social media after the game.
Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 15:40

Basketball Ireland have hit it at "abusive and disgraceful" comments directed at players on social media.

Ireland were beaten 91-34 by Israel in IBA U20 Women’s European Challengers yesterday and have said that players were subjected to abusive comments on social media after the game.

"[Basketball Ireland] would like to condemn the abusive and disgraceful comments directed at our U20 women's team on social media," the sport's governing body said.

"Our players and coaching staff have dedicated a lot of time and effort to represent their country. Girls you're doing us proud."

The Irish team were beaten in the tournament opener on Monday against Hungary and lost to Spain today.

They have a rest day on Thursday before finishing out the group stage with games against Serbia on Friday and Czech Republic on Saturday.

