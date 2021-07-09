Zero fans in a 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium – the Tokyo Games in numbers

Spectators will be barred from public events in Tokyo as a consequence of the Japanese government’s decision to impose a city-wide State of Emergency for the duration of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Organising Committee has announced that fans will be asked to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the cycling and triathlon events in the city.

In addition, no spectators will be admitted into Musashinonomori Park, where the road cycling events are scheduled to start.

The move follows an earlier decision to order fans to refrain from spectating during the marathon and race walk events in Sapporo, which is also under State of Emergency regulations.

That move had been initially been criticised by World Athletics, which described the decision to restrict outdoor access as “a great shame”.

In announcing the renewed State of Emergency in Tokyo on Thursday, the Japanese government confirmed it would reverse an earlier decision to allow some spectators into Games venues, due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics get under way on July 21, with the official opening ceremony two days later.

Here, we look at the key statistics around the Games.

29 – these will be the 29th modern summer Olympics – though officially the Games of the 32nd Olympiad, with the 1916, 1940 and 1944 events cancelled due to the two World Wars.

19 – days of competition in this year’s Olympics, with the football and softball events starting two days before the official opening ceremony.

33 – sports featuring in the Games, including the return of baseball/softball and the first appearances of karate, climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

339 – total events within those 33 sports.

205 – teams participating in Tokyo. Russian athletes will compete as ROC, using the acronym and flag of the Russian Olympic Committee, while North Korea pulled out due to concerns over Covid-19.

41 – venues staging events this summer.

68,000 – capacity of the main Olympic Stadium.

0 – spectators in attendance due to the state of emergency in Tokyo caused by the coronavirus.

€4.9bn – estimated cost of the one-year postponement of the Games from last summer, according to a report produced by Osaka’s Kansai University which put the figure at 640.8bn yen.

3 – candidates to host the Games, when the vote was taken in 2013. Tokyo won 42 first-round votes and beat Istanbul by 60 votes to 36 in the second round after Madrid was eliminated.