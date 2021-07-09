Bernard O’Byrne apologises 'wholeheartedly' for Facebook post about Raheem Sterling 'dive'

'My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments'
Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O'Byrne. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 09:29

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne has apologised "wholeheartedly" for a social media post published in the wake of England's Euro 2020 win over Denmark.

The post, a comment on a BBC News news article about Raheem Sterling winning a controversial penalty, was described by O'Byrne as an "error of judgement".

“My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments,” Mr O’Byrne said of his 'Black Dives Matter' comment.

Bernard O'Byrne's now-deleted Facebook comment. Picture: Screenshot / Twitter
Bernard O'Byrne's now-deleted Facebook comment. Picture: Screenshot / Twitter

In a statement, Basketball Ireland said it "would like to stress its ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball’s diverse community, which has been led by Mr O’Byrne in recent years".



