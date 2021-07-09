Bernard O’Byrne apologises 'wholeheartedly' for Facebook post about Raheem Sterling 'dive'

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne has apologised "wholeheartedly" for a social media post published in the wake of England's Euro 2020 win over Denmark.
The post, a comment on anews article about Raheem Sterling winning a controversial penalty, was described by O'Byrne as an "error of judgement".
“My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments,” Mr O’Byrne said of his 'Black Dives Matter' comment.
In a statement, Basketball Ireland said it "would like to stress its ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball’s diverse community, which has been led by Mr O’Byrne in recent years".