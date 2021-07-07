Paul O’Donovan: ‘Gary would be very disappointed not to be in the boat. He gave it his best shot’

General rule of thumb has it that a first Olympic experience is about putting down a deposit. It’s money in the bank for any repeat appearance when an athlete can draw down on lessons learned, avoid the same mistakes and make greater profit.

Some go further and hit the jackpot first time around.

Paul O’Donovan’s debut in Rio five years ago produced a silver medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls alongside brother Gary. Ireland are tipped to go for gold this time in the same event, even if Paul sees Rio as something of an irrelevance.

“There was a pre-Socratic philosopher, Heraclitus, who said: ‘a man can never fall in same river twice’. I suppose that’s because he’s a different man and the river is always moving and changing as well,” he explained.

“So the river is different too, that’s a bit of the dynamic here, you know? Obviously with that experience I’m a different person going into this Olympics. Naturally, being in Tokyo, and with Covid, they’ll be a bit of a different experience.

“But, fundamentally, I think the racing is going to be very much the same as it always is in any other regatta. The distances are the same and we’ll have our boat over there.

“We’ve raced against these guys on numerous occasions in the past.”

Paul O’Donovan isn’t just a once-in-generation athlete. He’s a Haley’s comet, a class of athlete spotted once in a lifetime, not to mention a trainee doctor with an interest in Ancient Greek philosophy.

The only question this last few years was who would partner him in Tokyo.

The country fell in love with the Skibbereen brothers when they climbed on the podium in Rio in 2016, not just for their achievement but the down-to-earth personas that broke the mould when it came to sporting interviews and demeanours.

Sit through the ads on Irish TV of late and you’ll see Paul and Gary rowing down the Liffey. The expectation was that they would dovetail again in Japan but it is Fintan McCarthy who will share the boat with him later this month.

Gary travels as first reserve.

It was Paul O’Donovan and McCarthy who qualified the boat when they won gold at the 2019 World Championships and the same pairing emerged on top in a tightly-contested series of trials earlier this year.

“Naturally, Gary himself would be very disappointed not to be in the boat,” said Paul who has claimed nine medals from major championships going back to 2016. “He tried very hard, did a lot of training and basically gave it his best shot.

“And he is my brother, so you’d be kind of used to rowing with him over the years. But we’ve always said to each other that we want to be in the fastest boat, whoever that is, and if I’m not in it, or he’s not in it, that’s just the case.”

There is no grey area in rowing.

First past the post leaves no room for debate and the times posted by the various candidates in the run-up to to these Games only buttresses the sense of expectation around this particular crew.

Something as black and white as the ergometer scores these guys are posting offer undeniable proof that they are all faster now, as individuals and as combinations, than the O’Donovan boys were when claiming silver in Brazil.

“It shows I’m faster on that than I was in Rio, which shows that I’m fitter, and I think Fintan is faster than Gary now. They’re pretty similar on the ergometer, in fairness. They’re very close but both of them are faster than Gary had been in Rio.

“And if you look at some of our race results: in the lead up to Rio we were just about making the podium and then had a good pre-Olympic camp and then jumped. In 2016 we won Europeans that year but then we were between second and fourth.

“We had a good camp and jumped up onto podium then. But in the lead up to this Games we seem to be more consistently in first place in the races, so you could say that we do look to be a faster combination than the last Olympics.”