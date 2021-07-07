Vaccine uptake passes 90% for Irish athletes heading to Tokyo Olympics

Team Ireland’s chief medical officer has reported a vaccine uptake of over 90% so far among the hundred or so athletes expected to represent the country at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Dr Jim O’Donovan has described the uptake as “remarkable”, and is holding out hope that the final figure could be somewhere between 95-100%. There has been some hesitancy, though not for reasons experienced elsewhere.

“If we compare to some of our colleagues in North America, where there’s quite high levels of vaccine hesitancy for political reasons etc, we haven’t encountered that,” he explained at Team Ireland’s media day.

“So a lot of reasons may be based on their own health beliefs or their previous vaccine beliefs. We offer all our athletes a free vaccine on an annual basis and, on average, we get about a 60% take-up.

“So to be able to translate that now into plus 90% has been really reassuring. Reasons for flu vaccines not being taken up is the risk of side effects, and effects on competition, and when we did a vaccine survey about reasons why they wouldn’t take it, again that came back into the (equation).

“During our education process we told them that they were likely to get a side effect and I think that might be a significant factor. The timing of this was, unfortunately, later than we would have hoped. It was in the middle of the qualification process, so I think that’s probably the biggest effect.”

Athletes have been instructed to monitor their health for 14 days prior to arrival in Japan, taking their temperature daily and reporting any symptoms, but the process of actually getting to Tokyo is a task in itself.

Athletes have been told to be especially aware of ‘pinch points’ when it comes to Covid-19 with long-haul plane journeys, other modes of transport, the Olympic Village canteen and shared accommodation all areas requiring extra vigilance. There are no tweaked protocols in place for any athletes who choose not to receive a vaccine but there are concerns over the increased potential for significant illness which might arise in such a scenario.

“But where it’s actually quite important from a performance point of view is with regards to contact tracing,” said Dr O’Donovan.

“The Tokyo organising committee have stated to us that if you are vaccinated they may allow you to not restrict your movements as much, which could be really important when it comes to important competition. We have explained that to all our athletes and they are aware of that, to help them make the right choices for them.”

It goes without saying that the consequences, in a purely competitive sense, of contracting Covid only increase as the Games loom closer.

Dr O’Donovan pointed out that a person can remain PCR positive long after their infectious period, which is 10 days after contracting the disease, while the knock-on effects on performance can be many and varied.