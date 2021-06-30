Cork cyclist Eddie Dunbar selected for first Olympic Games

Cork cyclist Eddie Dunbar will represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's road race.

The 24-year-old Banteer rider joins cousins Dan Martin and Nicolas Roche as part of the Irish team.

Sam Bennett's performances across the past year, including winning the Tour de France green jersey, had done much to earn Ireland a third spot but the course was deemed too hilly for the sprint specialist to excel.

The 244km course is a mountainous one that takes in the lower slopes of Mount Fuji, climbing a total of 4,865m, which could suit climber Martin.

Dunbar will also hope to make an impact on his Olympic debut after an impressive performance at the Tour de Suisse, winning the young rider’s classification jersey as well as helping his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Richard Carapaz win the race overall. Dunbar finished 12th overall in the best result of his career to date.

“It’s a real honour for me to be competing in Tokyo, it’s something that I have dreamed about. In Banteer, there’s a strong Olympic heritage. Ireland’s first gold medallist, Pat O’Callaghan, was from near where I live. This makes competing all the more special,” said Dunbar.

Ireland also qualified for a spot in the 44.2km time trial event, which Roche will compete in.

The Olympic road race takes place at the Fuji International Speedway on Saturday, July 24, followed by the time trial at the same venue the following Wednesday, July 28.

Martin and Roche both achieved their best road race finishes at the 2016 Rio Games, coming home in 13th and 29th respectively.