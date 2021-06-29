Mark English 'never happier' after breaking Irish 800m record that stood for 26 years

Mark English said he has “never been happier after a race” than he was after breaking the Irish 800m record in Castellon, Spain, tonight, the 28-year-old clocking 1:44.71 to finish second.

It meant he finally achieved a target he had long set: the 1:44.82 mark set by David Matthews in 1995.

“The two things I wanted to do before finishing off my athletics career were to make the Olympics and run the Irish record,” he said. “I’ve won European medals but I don’t think anything topped tonight. The idea that I pushed myself to a place I’d never been before – that’s the most satisfying part.”

English’s time was also an automatic Olympic qualifier on what was the last day to secure the standard, well below the 1:45.20 he needed. The three-time European medallist said his focus in the race was running a stronger second quarter, but midway through he didn’t sense anything special was on the cards.

“I honestly felt wrecked with 350 to go,” he said. “But I just kept grinding.”

The Finn Valley athlete paid tribute afterwards to his coach, Feidhlim Kelly, who he joined last year, training with Kelly’s stable of athletes at the Dublin Track Club.

“He gets the balance between the art of coaching and the science of coaching really well and I don’t think many appreciate the art of coaching,” he said. “I wanted to run well for him tonight, to run well for everyone who supported me. I know I was a pain in the arse for a lot of people recently trying to get that standard, trying to get into races.”

English said he now plans to get back into training for Tokyo, where he will compete at his second Olympic Games.

In Lucerne, Switzerland, Christopher O’Donnell clocked a big personal best of 45.55, moving third on the Irish all-time list in a race won by world record holder Wayde van Niekerk. Thomas Barr continued his fine form with a win in the 400m hurdles, clocking 49.12. He will be back in action on Thursday in Oslo against world champion Karsten Warholm.

Eilish Flanagan gave herself a huge chance of Olympic qualification with a 9:42.71 clocking in the 3000m steeplechase, while Sarah Lavin also now seems assured of qualification after running 13.16 to finish second in the 100m hurdles at the same event. Brian Fay clocked a 5000m PB of 13:44.37.