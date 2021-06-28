Leon Reid awaits decision on Olympic place

No one is sure how this particular story will end, but for Leon Reid, yesterday’s National Championships was a chapter of his life he’ll be keen to revisit.

The 26-year-old sprinter may be facing a deeply troubling situation off the track — he was one of 18 men charged at Bristol Crown Court this month in relation to drugs and firearms offences — but on the track, it did not seem to affect him.

The UK-based sprinter dominated his domestic rivals in the Irish senior 200m final yesterday, clocking 20.79 to defeat Mark Smyth (20.97) and Marcus Lawler (20.99).

Reid is certain to secure a place in Tokyo, based on world rankings — but there remains huge uncertainty around his selection, which hinges on what Athletics Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) do in the days ahead.

Reid denies all charges, and the case was adjourned until July 23, with any trial not expected to begin until November at the earliest.

To be selected, he would have to first be nominated by Athletics Ireland and then have it confirmed by the OFI’s selection panel.

While both institutions declined to comment when asked of their position last week, those with knowledge of the situation believe Reid will not be selected due to certain specifications in the athletes’ agreement.

Reid had been self-isolating in Dublin for 10 days ahead of yesterday’s race, and he admitted the off-track issues had taken their toll on him of late.

“It’s been a tough mental battle as much as anything, but when you win, it makes it all worth it,” he said.

“Today was all about cementing that [Olympic] place and then getting those bonus points. We just have to wait and see.”

He said he was “not aware” of any clause that would make him ineligible, and said he has now done everything he possibly can to make the team.

While the decision will likely end up being a legal rather than a sporting one, there is no denying Reid has ticked every box when it comes to performance.

“The goal was to run well and win,” he said shortly after reclaiming the 200m title.

“No matter what, I was going to fight for that win.

“I knew I was in good form, and it was a victory for myself as much as anything.”

What would it mean to him to make the Olympics?

“Everything,” he said.