Serena Williams joins list of tennis stars to rule out competing at Olympics

Serena Williams is the latest big-name tennis player to announce she will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The 39-year-old, who has four gold medals and made her debut at the Sydney Games in 2000, had previously said she was reluctant to go because she would not be able to take three-year-old daughter Olympia with her.

Speaking at her pre-Wimbledon press conference, Williams said: “I’m actually not on the Olympic list — not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”

Williams joins Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in deciding not to compete in Tokyo, while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have not yet committed to taking part.

There was never a question about whether Williams would resume her bid for a 24th grand slam singles title at Wimbledon, as she is able to include Olympia in her bubble at the official hotel.

Many pundits view the All England Club as the most likely venue if Williams is finally to equal Margaret Court’s record, with her serve an even bigger weapon on grass, and a lot of players not particularly comfortable on the surface, while Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka both miss out.

Williams reached the final in 2018 and 2019, losing in straight sets to Angelique Kerber and Halep, respectively, and has not played a match on grass for two years.

The sixth seed, who will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round tomorrow, said: “There’s no longer matches that are going to be a sure walk-through. You just have to really have your head in, have your game on.”

In the men’s section, two-time champion Andy Murray will be back competing in the singles for the first time since 2017 after being granted a wild card. The 34-year-old faces 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.