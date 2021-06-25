For a nation that won two medals at the last Olympics, this certainly seems ambitious. But nonetheless it was there, front and centre of the listed targets in Sport Ireland’s high-performance strategy 2021-2032, which was unveiled yesterday.

“Ireland will be an 8-10 medal-winning country within the next two Olympic cycles,” it states, and a “12-16 medal-winning country” over the next two Paralympic cycles.

When you consider Ireland has won 31 medals at the 21 Olympic Games in which it participated – its best return the six it won at London 2012 – bringing 8-10 back from every Games from 2028 onwards certainly seems optimistic. But those behind this plan believe it’s realistic.

“In anything, when you make an investment you want a return on that,” said Liam Sheedy, chair of Sport Ireland’s high performance committee. “The challenge for the sports is to make the case to say ‘we have a plan in place which is worth investing in’. We are ambitious. We want to be sitting on the podiums at the big competitions.”

Seven pillars are outlined in the plan that will form the foundation of it all: performance investment; holistic support; world-class coaching and support services; business structures and planning; partnerships; world-class facilities and equipment; research and innovation.

While few in at the top tier of Irish sport would harbour complaints about facilities these days, given what’s available at the Sport Ireland Campus, the age-old issues with funding and relative dearth of professional coaches continue to be an issue.

There’s no denying the linear relationship between finance and medals at Olympic level, and the Government’s commitment to more of both saw them plough €14.46m into high-performance sport last year, up almost €1m on the 2019 figure.

The total funding allocated to athletes through the carding scheme has increased by 65% since 2013 (from €1.6m to €2.6m) while there was a 56% increase in the total number of athletes awarded funding. It’s no surprise that such investment is met with a higher level of expectation.

“The system is mature enough now to set targets,” said Paul McDermott, Sport Ireland’s director of high performance. “To meet the targets that are set out there you need a number of sports operating at a very high standard so we’re not identifying a sport. The targets are real, we want to reach them but they’re also a description of the system we want. We feel that’s reasonable. One of the things the high-performance community told us was that they wanted to state ambition, they want targets. If we’re investing this money and asking athletes to dedicate their lives, why not say what our ambitions are?”

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy paid tribute to the dedication of the current athletes given the challenges in the build-up to the Tokyo Games, where Ireland is estimated to win approximately five medals.

“The athletes have been very resilient,” he said. “One thing athletes have is real focus and when the dates changed they just moved into it.”

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers said the plan’s multi-annual approach to funding will provide more stability for athletes through the next two Olympic cycles.

“If we want to back talent from a young age we’ve got to give that certainty from an early age.”