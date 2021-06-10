UCC Demons return to Division One as start date for basketball season announced

Basketball Ireland has confirmed that the domestic season will begin in September with the women's competition getting underway the following month.
The Men’s National League Committee (MNCC) has also announced that after sitting out the 2019/20 season, Cork’s UCC Demons will be competing in Division One when games resume on September 18.
UCC Demons have won the Super League eight times in their history, the last of which came in 2015/16.
“We’re delighted to be back and to be accepted by the MNCC. Our return was always a case of when, rather than if," said club chairperson of the club, Michael O’Leary.
"We’d been contacted by players looking to get back playing for Demons and there is also a particularly talented crop of juvenile players coming through, so the timing is right. We’re starting with a blank canvass, by virtue of not having had a senior team for the last two years, but we’re looking forward to returning.” The women's National League begins on October 2 There will also be pre-season competitions for both men's and women's teams in the summer.
Full competition details for these tournaments will be revealed in due course, Basketball Ireland said.