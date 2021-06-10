UCC Demons return to Division One as start date for basketball season announced

UCC Demons have won the Super League eight times in their history, the last of which came in 2015/16
UCC Demons return to Division One as start date for basketball season announced

Adrian O'Sullivan of UCC Demons shoots a basket over Neil Randolph of Black Amber Templeogue during the Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final match in 2018. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 17:52
Joel Slattery

Basketball Ireland has confirmed that the domestic season will begin in September with the women's competition getting underway the following month.

The Men’s National League Committee (MNCC) has also announced that after sitting out the 2019/20 season, Cork’s UCC Demons will be competing in Division One when games resume on September 18.

UCC Demons have won the Super League eight times in their history, the last of which came in 2015/16.

“We’re delighted to be back and to be accepted by the MNCC. Our return was always a case of when, rather than if," said club chairperson of the club, Michael O’Leary.

"We’d been contacted by players looking to get back playing for Demons and there is also a particularly talented crop of juvenile players coming through, so the timing is right. We’re starting with a blank canvass, by virtue of not having had a senior team for the last two years, but we’re looking forward to returning.” The women's National League begins on October 2 There will also be pre-season competitions for both men's and women's teams in the summer.

Full competition details for these tournaments will be revealed in due course, Basketball Ireland said.

More in this section

Swimming - Olympics: Day 5 Australian swimmer quits Olympic trials, claiming "misogynistic perverts" in the sport
France Tennis French Open Rafael Nadal responds to rare drop of set to reach French Open semi-finals
Kathryn Mullan dejected after the game 9/6/2021 Ireland must park 'devastation' to focus on World Cup target
#basketball
Sive Brassil Training Session

Galway's Sive Brassil eases into women’s final at Pentathlon World Championships

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up