Mixed night for Sarah Lavin and Ciara Neville as cut-off for Olympic qualification nears

Training partners Sarah Lavin and Ciara Neville had a night of conflicting fortunes at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday as they continue to chase Olympic qualification.

Lavin clocked the second fastest time of her career in the 100m hurdles, 13.23, while Neville had a below-par run in her 100m heat, running 11.86, and withdrew from the final. Neville revealed she was dealing with nerve pain in her glute going into the race and after feeling some discomfort in warm-up, she made a late call to go the line.