Mixed night for Sarah Lavin and Ciara Neville as cut-off for Olympic qualification nears

Training partners Sarah Lavin and Ciara Neville had a night of conflicting fortunes at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday as they continue to chase Olympic qualification.
Lavin clocked the second fastest time of her career in the 100m hurdles, 13.23, while Neville had a below-par run in her 100m heat, running 11.86, and withdrew from the final. Neville revealed she was dealing with nerve pain in her glute going into the race and after feeling some discomfort in warm-up, she made a late call to go the line.
For Lavin the run boosts her Olympic qualification hopes but she was far from pleased with the time.
“It’s not where I want to be right now, but it’s my second fastest ever time,” she said. “My start was absolutely shocking today but it’s my own fault, if I can get on top of that I can use my power the next time should be better.”
With a little over a fortnight until the cut-off for Olympic qualification, Neville is currently 54th in the World Athletics ‘Road to Tokyo’ rankings, with places offered to the top 56. Lavin is 40th in the 100m hurdles, where 40 places are available.
In Hengelo, the Netherlands, John Fitzsimons continued his fine run of form with 1:46.63 for 800 to finish sixth, running as a guest at the Ethiopian Olympic Trials.