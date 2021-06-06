Michaela's screams of joy for brother Aidan as Walshes book Olympic spots

Michaela Walsh admitted she was happier to see her younger brother Aidan qualify for the Olympics than herself after the siblings earned their spots in Tokyo this afternoon.

The sister and brother, who box for the Monkstown club in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, both had to win their quarter-finals at the Olympic boxing European qualifying tournament south of Paris to confirm their place on the plane to Japan.

Michaela, a featherweight, qualified by beating Stephanie Thour by a unanimous points decision about 45 minutes before Aidan, the welterweight, outbattled Ukraine’s Yevhenii Barabanov, clinging on in a tough final round for a 3-2 split decision win.

As Aidan sunk to his knees at Le Grand Dome in Villebon-sur-Yvette as he was announced as the winner, Michaela’s scream of joy could be heard all around the venue.

“Every time, even at home in the nationals, the cameras were always on her screaming and screaming,” Aidan said. “She is always getting all the camera action.”

While Michaela, 27, the No 2 seed, had been expected to win, Aidan, 24, was seen as more of a long shot.

“I was more nervous for his fight than my fight,” Michaela said. “There was a sense of relief when I qualified but it means more for me to have my baby brother qualifying than myself. There was a lot of pressure today but I felt we dealt with it really well.

“The only way is up now, we are in this tournament to go all the way. Obviously, Tokyo was the main goal but for now the focus is this tournament.”

Michaela had dominated her bout with Thour, boxing off the backfoot and picking shots well. Aidan started fast against Barabanov, building up a handy lead over the first two rounds, but he had to endure a tough final three minutes before his win was confirmed.

Afterwards he was full of praise for the Ireland selectors for sticking with him when he was having a difficult time.

“This time two years ago I was ready to pack boxing in,” he said. “There were a lot of things going on behind the scenes but I stuck it out, the coaches believed in me, my family believed in me, my girlfriend believed in me and my club coaches, who are both here now.

“Last year, when I was national champion, they picked me to go away to the major competitions, and they believed in me when I wasn’t even No 1 in Ireland.

“Since then I have just progressed massively. I became No 1, went to all the major tournaments, done well and come here and qualified for the Olympic Games.”

The Walshes success brought the number of Ireland boxers who have qualified to six.

Saturday had been a mixed day for the team, as Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke both qualified, but there were defeats for George Bates, Emmet Brennan, Afanasev Kirill and Gytis Lisinskas, as well as Brendan Irvine, who had already booked his spot.

Harrington was in floods of tears after her win over Maiva Hamadouche, the IBF super-featherweight champion, who put her professional career on hold in an attempt to make it to Tokyo.

The Irish boxer was too quick in the opening two rounds but was made to stand and trade as Hamadouche came on strong in the third.

“The plan was to keep her off, but she is quite hard to keep off,” Harrington said.

Brennan, the light-heavyweight, will get another chance when he faces Lindon Nuha, of Sweden, in a box-off for a spot in Tokyo, but for Bates, Kirill and Lisinskas, their chance has gone.

Harrington, O’Rourke and the Walshes will also be in semi-final action, which could be important for Michaela Walsh and Harrington as they seek to gain ranking points to raise any potential seeding in Tokyo.