Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh book tickets to Olympics with impressive wins

Michaela Walsh was an unanimous winner over Stephanie Thour to advance to the last four of the women's featherweight
Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh book tickets to Olympics with impressive wins

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh beats Stephanie Thour of Sweden to qualify for the Olympic Games. Picture:  INPHO/Dave Winter

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 15:22

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh will represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics after they both earned victories at the European qualifiers in Paris this afternoon.

Michaela was an unanimous winner over Stephanie Thour to advance to the last four of the women's featherweight (57kg) division to ensure she will be going to Japan later this summer.

Her brother Aidan was also successful when he earned a split decision over Yevhenii Barabanov in the men’s welterweight category (69kg).

Meanwhile, Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke secured their places at this summer's Tokyo Games yesterday.

The quartet will join Brendan Irvine in representing Ireland and the Olympics while Emmet Brennan will look to make it six of the best when he has a box-off to book his ticket to Tokyo.

More in this section

Road to Tokyo Boxing - Day Three Michaela's screams of joy for brother Aidan as Walshes book Olympic spots
France Tennis French Open Roger Federer confirms withdrawal from French Open
Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP after Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash
#boxing#olympics
France Tennis French Open

Serena Williams slips out of French Open following defeat to Elena Rybakina

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up