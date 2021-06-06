Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh book tickets to Olympics with impressive wins

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh will represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics after they both earned victories at the European qualifiers in Paris this afternoon.
Michaela was an unanimous winner over Stephanie Thour to advance to the last four of the women's featherweight (57kg) division to ensure she will be going to Japan later this summer.
Her brother Aidan was also successful when he earned a split decision over Yevhenii Barabanov in the men’s welterweight category (69kg).
What a moment for @michaelaw57 and @aidanwalsh997 qualified for @Tokyo2020 @IABABOXING @TeamIreland— ƝƖƓЄԼ ƦƖƝƓԼƛƝƊ (@nigelringland) June 6, 2021
Meanwhile, Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke secured their places at this summer's Tokyo Games yesterday.
The quartet will join Brendan Irvine in representing Ireland and the Olympics while Emmet Brennan will look to make it six of the best when he has a box-off to book his ticket to Tokyo.