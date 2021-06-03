Irish boxers bid to turn Olympic dreams to reality

Five Ireland boxers look to move within one step of earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics when the European Olympic qualifying tournament restarts in a suburb of Paris Friday afternoon after a 15-month delay.

It has been 445 days since this tournament was suspended in London due to the coronavirus pandemic after three days of action and the reduced qualifying format means that defeat Friday will mean the end of their Olympic dream. Of the nine members of the Ireland team that arrived in the small town of Villebon-sur-Yvette this week, one, Brendan Irvine, has already booked their place and one, George Bates, the lightweight from Tallaght, needs only one win to be on the plane for Tokyo. That chance will come for Bates when he faces Azebaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev Saturday afternoon.

The rest will need to have their hand lifted twice and with organisers cramming what were to have been eight days of bouts in London into five, the action will be intense. In the final session at the Copper Box, as the world seemed to be closing down around them, Irvine, the Belfast flyweight, who boxed in Rio in 2016, booked his place in Tokyo.

Kurt Walker, the featherweight, was expected to qualify that evening too, but was surprisingly beaten. The decision to cancel the final world qualifying tournament, meant that Walker was handed a spot for the Games, courtesy of his high world ranking.

Irvine will be boxing in Paris, as he looks to gain ranking points in the hope of earning a seeding in Tokyo.

Aoife O’Rourke, the 2019 European gold medal-winner from Castlerea, is the first Irish boxer to compete, as she faces Viktoryia Kebikava, of Belarus, to earn a place in the middleweight quarter-finals.

There she could face Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik Saturday, the boxer she beat in the European final in Spain.

Aidan Walsh is in action Friday afternoon, with his older sister, Michaela, boxing in the evening session, both against French opponents. Emmet Brennan, the light-heavyweight from Dublin, takes on Uke Smajli, of Switzerland.

One of Ireland’s top medal hopes, Kellie Harrington, the 2018 world gold medal-winner, boxes Aneta Rygielska, of Poland, an opponent she has beaten twice in the past 18 months.

Waiting in the last eight could be one of the tournaments more interesting characters, though, Maiva Hamadouche, from France, who has the distinction of being the only reigning world professional champion attempting to reach Tokyo.

Two boxers from the team in London, won’t be in Paris. Middleweight Michael Nevin has decided to turn professional, while Dean Gardiner, the super-heavyweight, is concentrating on his university studies. Gytis Lisinskas, from Galway, steps in for Gardiner but, as Nevin had boxed in London, he could not be replaced.

- All bouts will be screened live on: theolympicchannel.com