Hockey: Olympic-bound Ireland embracing challenge of facing Dutch

Ireland’s women take their first step of a huge summer of action this Saturday as they take on world number one side, the Netherlands, at the EuroHockey Championships in Amstelveen (2.30pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2).

It is a repeat of 2018’s World Cup final with the Green Army hoping fresh legs and a full focus on this date will close the gap from that day, the Dutch winning out 6-0 in London. The Dutch have lost just one fixture since that day, picked up the 2019 European title as well as the 2019 and 2020 Pro League crowns. Indeed, all told, they have not lost a European fixture in normal time since 2011 while Ireland’s last win over the Dutch dates back to 1963. While those stats show the Orange power, star goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran – twice a nominee for World Goalkeeper of the Year – says the Irish mindset has them relishing this challenge.

“We are very driven and we don’t go into any game thinking we’re going to lose it,” she said this week. “We’re not about that. Over the past couple of years, we’ve really developed so we never think ‘let’s keep the score down’.

“As an Irish team, we wanted to flip that mindset and go forward. We want to move up a ranking in the world and the only way to do that is by winning medals. First, though, we need to put in performances, myself included.”

On the outside, the temptation may be to look further down the road to July’s Olympic debut, this tournament has a range of opportunities and targets in the Amsterdam suburbs. There are three World Cup tickets on the line; there are also four direct qualification spots for the 2023 Europeans which changes to a new format after this event. Both of those ambitions would be likely be achieved with a first-ever run to the semi-finals.

And, perhaps more intangibly, the Green Army will be aiming to build momentum both on the pitch and off it with a bandwagon of fans getting their first competitive glimpse of the side since the November 2019 Olympic qualifiers.

Captain Katie Mullan leads out the side once again while the forward line will have a familiar look with record goalscorer Anna O’Flanagan – 81 goals and counting – lining out up top with Duke, Nikki Evans and the returning Naomi Carroll who is back after an ACL injury.

Michelle Carey is the fresh-face in this area of the field, the uncapped UCD player – a niece of GAA President Larry McCarthy – offering an exciting and innovative option. Her formal international debut will come against the Dutch in front a crowd of up to 3,500 having impressed in behind closed doors fixtures.

Ireland open their campaign on Saturday, before meeting Scotland on Monday and complete the group stages next Wednesday with a potential battle royale against the Spanish.

A top two place brings a semi-final on Friday, June 11 with the final on Sunday, June 13.

- All of Ireland’s group games will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.