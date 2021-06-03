Fourth for Ireland's Jordan Lee at European Para Championships

Jordan Lee jumped a Championship Record and season’s best en route to a fourth-placed finish in a very high-quality T47 High Jump competition at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland Thursday.

Lee, who placed third at the 2018 European Championships, entered the competition amongst the favourites having the best PB amongst the competitors.

However, it was to prove to be a top-class competition with four competitors jumping championships records with the eventual winner, Georgii Margiev, of Russia eventually claiming the win with a jump of 1:94m.

Lee took some time to hit his stride as it took him a second attempt to clear the bar at 1:79m and 1.83m. However, it appeared that Jordan had shaken off his rustiness as he sailed over the 1:87m mark on his first attempt.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Jordan who couldn’t quite clear the bar at 1:91m Speaking after the race a disappointed Jordan said “I’m very disappointed, no point lying about it, I just got outperformed on the day. I can’t make any excuses, I was feeling healthy, feeling strong, those guys were just better today.” Lee went on to say that there was better to come.

”I’m going to go home, I’m going to be working on my approach, that’s something that really needs to be worked on, I feel like I’m in great physical shape, which I know I am and everybody knows I am as well so, technically, I just need to get that right, look, I know I can beat those guys out there. I know I can.”