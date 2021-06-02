Paul Stirling stars again, but Ireland let winning position slip against Netherlands

Ireland let a winning position slip as the Netherlands won a dramatic One-Day International by just a solitary run at Utrecht on Wednesday.

The result strikes a blow to Andrew Balbirnie and his side's hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2023 World Cup in India as Ireland now have just one win in seven World Cup Super League matches - and crucially this defeat against the bottom-ranked Dutch will make a top-eight in the 13-team group a difficult ask.

Three wickets each from Josh Little and Craig Young helped restrict the hosts to a total of 195 - but having had the Dutch wobbling at 53/5 skipper Balbirnie would have expected to have been chasing a lower target to get the 10 points on offer for the victors.

However, after losing wickets at regular intervals it was Little and Young, the last two batters at the crease at the end as they fell just short of a total that should have been manageable.

In the run chase, and for the fourth time in six ODIs in 2021, Paul Stirling top-scored for Ireland. In tough batting conditions, and after the rest of the top order getting out cheaply, a half century from Stirling gave Ireland a chance after a disastrous start to saw the tourists fall to 11/3.

"We've just got to back him up and we haven't been able to do that for four or five games now and it's really frustrating," captain Balbirnie said of Stirling, whose knock of 69 is added to three centuries already scored this year.

"He's our star player and he's in great form and we're not winning games of cricket while he's in that form and that's really frustrating. Hopefully we can turn it around.

"We've got to be better in the next game and hopefully we can be," he added.

After Stirling was caught brilliantly by Nethelands captain Pietar Seelaar, Ireland should have got over the line needing 61 to win off 13 overs. Despite the best efforts of Simi Singh, who was run out for 45, they fell agonisingly short.

The sides meet again on Friday and Monday with more World Cup Super League points up for grabs.