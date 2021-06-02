Thomas Barr hopes athletes ‘pretty much not leave’ Olympic village

Thomas Barr admits he has concerns that the Olympics will be “imposing” on ordinary Japanese people when it takes place in Tokyo this summer.

The 400m hurdler is living in what is effectively an athletic bubble as he travels from country to country competing pre-Games but he understands the fears Tokyo residents have about medical resources being diverted to “a load of foreigners essentially”.

“I can completely understand their concerns and I do feel we’d be somewhat imposing because there has been a huge outcry to say the locals don’t want the Olympics to go ahead because of those risks. But I hope the local organising committee are able to put that at bay and have all those athletes, staff, everyone, literally come into the Olympic village and pretty much not leave it.”

Barr has already received one vaccine dose via the IOC’s deal with Pfizer but all athletes are being asked to sign waivers absolving the organisers of responsibility for any participants who may fall ill or die as a result of contracting the virus in Japan.

“I’ll happily sign that waiver,” he explained from Sweden where he races today in the Göteborg Friidrott Grand Prix. “The Covid pandemic is everywhere so I may as well be signing it going out to the shop as going to the Olympics, do you know what I mean?”

Barr will follow today’s Swedish run up with another two World Athletics Continental Tour events in the coming days, one in Finland and the other back in Sweden, before returning home to prepare for the National Championships in Santry.

The Waterford runner was part of the mixed relay 4x400m team that qualified for Tokyo earlier this month but confirmed that a clash of schedules with the 400m hurdles will prevent him from competing in the team event in Japan.