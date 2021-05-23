Limerick's Carolyn Hayes finishes second at World Triathlon Cup in boost to Olympic hopes

The performance is the best result for an Irish triathlete in almost a decade
Carolyn Hayes. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes has finished second to double Olympic medalist Nicola Spirig at the World Triathlon Cup in Lisbon, one of the final races before Toyko 2021.

The performance is the best result for an Irish triathlete in almost a decade and a major boost to Hayes's chances of qualifying for the forthcoming Olympic Games.

The 33-year-old from Limerick took the lead as the field went out on to the final 10km run and only relinquished first place to Spirig with 1.5km to go.

“I just want to go to the Olympics, I hope it’s enough,” said Hayes.

“I'm a bit pissed that I lost it on the last lap but there are worse people to come second to.”

