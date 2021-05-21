Russell White: 'It's like going through a ghost town rather than an airport'

Russell White knew Yokohama would be different. The Banbridge triathlete hadn’t yet competed in a country where the waves generated by Covid numbers were building to a swell but the business of simply getting in to Japan last week was eye-opening in itself.

PCR tests and antigen tests were just the start of it. Adding to the paper trail was a letter of approval from his doctor and an invitation letter from Japan itself. A comprehensive account of his itinerary whilst in the country had to be presented to custom officers and his insurance fully in order.

A quiet flight in was a bonus, not least on arrival. Every athlete was met by a chaperone almost as soon as the wheels hit the runway and they were soon being guided from one desk to another to tick yet more administrative boxes. He was lucky. Those on busier flights needed four hours to make it to the exit doors and a waiting coach.

What struck White most when he arrived was the silence. Narita Airport was filtering over 120,000 people a day through its terminals pre-Covid. Not now. Japan is still barring entry to people from 159 countries, Ireland included. There were next to no other flights. Just theirs and an army of officials.

“It is like going through a ghost town rather than an airport,” he said.

Tokyo was, and still is, in a state of emergency. Yokohama, which is part of the greater Tokyo area and the host location for last week’s race, wasn’t but shops were open in both areas and people out and about on the streets. The visitors only saw all this through the windows of their shuttles and hotel rooms.

The world diving championships had been held in Tokyo earlier this month – after an earlier cancellation due to concerns over athlete safety – and this latest visit of 285 prospective Olympians and Paralympians and their coaches was another opportunity to road test plans before the Games.

Security was total.

No-one was allowed off their hotel floor. Transport to training and race venues was by bus and mandatory. Meals consisted of three squares a day delivered to the door. Every one of them was cold, the rice and pasta served without sauces.

Even worse were the portions that may have sufficed for an ordinary citizen but fell far short of the sustenance needed to feed athletes preparing to swim 1.5kms, cycle another 40 and then top it off with a 10k run.

The cold scrambled egg every second day was particularly hard to stomach but the whole operation was deemed a resounding success with zero positives returned from the 1,200 PCR tests and 4,275 meals delivered to personnel from 36 different nations.

“It was hard on the athletes but we weren’t a risk to the general population in any way so it is proof that they can organise an event without posing any of the locals at risk,” said White. “It will be a much bigger task with much more sports and different stuff.

“I have been at the Commonwealth Games and other games and you are in a village separate to the public and you are bussed to different events with everything provided and effectively cocooned.

“You stay away pre-event anyway and it is only when events are over that athletes are going to be a bit more of a tourist or go out to cafes and that’s not going to happen (this summer). They have said that you have to be out of Japan a certain time after your event.

“I don’t think athletes are all that bothered. They want to go to the Olympics regardless and everybody has accepted that it is going to be different to any other Games that has ever been.

As long as it goes ahead the athletes are happy.

The locals less so, according to reports. Recent polls have shown anything up to 80% of people there calling for the Games to be postponed yet again, or cancelled outright, as some prefectures grapple with numbers that are stretching the health system to breaking point. The vaccine rollout has barely started to move.

The 'will it, won't it' ebb and flow shows no sign of abating just months out from the opening ceremony but, for the athletes chasing an Olympic or Paralympic place, the hamster wheel keeps turning and that amounts to another four races in quick succession across the coming weeks for White.

Japan already seems a million miles away. Not just because he is in Lisbon now preparing for tomorrow’s World Triathlon Cup event, but because of the contrast in freedoms as he strolled down the picturesque waterfront and took his pick of restaurants for dinner in a country looking to open its doors once again.

Pleasant though that sounds, he remains in full-on business mode. White was 55th on a list of 55 athletes due to make the Games when qualification began again in Yokohama and his opening attempt to cement that spot did not go according to plan.

Maybe it was the prep he did in an altitude tent in training, the long-haul travel, or the shortfall in nutrition when he arrived. Whatever it was, the body just didn’t fire on the day and he made the “executive decision” to pull out before the end and reset for the tasks to come.

A disappointing chapter but not a disaster given those just behind him in the ranking suffered their own travails and failed to dislodge him from a perch which he is aiming to use as a springboard to a higher perch rather than some fortress to ward off a siege.

“That was race one of five so it was almost a case of cut it short and start the preparation for Portugal this weekend," he reasoned. "There was no point in flogging a dead horse for a race when there wasn’t anything to be gained out of it.”

The Olympic qualification system for triathlon is impossibly complicated, like some advanced algorithm written in ancient Greek and on a grubby and faded parchment, but no-one said this was going to be easy.

White broke a collarbone in the spring of last year and would have missed the Games had they happened in 2020. His fate is in his own hands this next month or so and just one big performance should book his ticket back to Japan.

That's the dream and no amount of paperwork and cold scrambled egg will sour it.