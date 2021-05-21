Sanita Puspure leads one of six Irish boats to World Rowing Cup II semi-final

Six Irish crews have reached the A/B semi-finals in the World Rowing Cup II in Switzerland.
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy finished first their heat in the lightweight men’s double sculls, and there was also race wins for Sanita Puspure, Gary O’Donovan, Lydia Heaphy and the Men’s double of Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle.
Elsewhere, Daire Lynch finished second in his heat and subsequently came third in the quarter-final to reach an A/B semi-final.
Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished second in the women's pair. a race where Tara Hanlon and Claire Feerick finished fourth and both boats will now compete in the Repechage.
Also rowing in the Repechage round is the men's four of Jack Dorney, Alex Byrne, John Kearney and Ross Corrigan.
All nine Irish boats at the World Cup II are in action on Saturday.