Jenny Egan misses out on place at Tokyo Olympics

Jenny Egan has missed out on qualification for the Olympics at the Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifiers in Barnaul, Russia.
The Salmon Leap athlete agonisingly missed out on qualification by one place for both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but couldn't come as close to a place at the Tokyo Games.
Having missed out in both the K1 200m and 500m classifications at last week’s European qualifiers in Hungary, Egan needed to win Friday's 200m final in Siberia to book her ticket.
She couldn't stay in touch with home favourite Natalia Podolskaya, though, who charged to victory by almost a full boat length as Egan finished last of nine, over three seconds behind in a time of 45.92.
9th for Jenny Egan in the final of the Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 🇮🇪 Disappointing to not grab the last Olympic spot, but fantastic to be in the fight in a tough race 💪 Jenny will be back racing on Sunday at the 5000m for the Barnaul World Cup 🚣♂️
It means Ireland’s only Olympic canoe competitor will be Liam Jegou in the men’s C1 slalom.
She will be back in action at the Barnaul World Cup on Sunday at the longer 5,000m distance, in which she took a World Championship bronze medal in 2018.