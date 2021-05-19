Irish 4x200m relay team edge closer to Olympic qualification with new national record

Ireland’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team have set a new Irish senior record to advance their Olympic qualification hopes at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn, and Jordan Sloan clocked a cool 7:12.73 in Wednesday morning’s heats, lowering the previous Irish record of 7:13.91 that was set by McMillan, Robbie Powell, Sloan, and Brendan Hyland at the 2019 World Championships.

The performance means they will go through to tonight’s final at the Duna Arena ranked sixth, the team again seeking to set a new national record in order to maintain their world ranking – and their chances of Tokyo 2021 selection.

This Irish relay team left the World Championships ranked 16th in the world, a position which would see them earn that coveted Olympic spot, but that position is not secure and Ireland’s best chance of maintaining it is to keep going faster than ever before.

So far all of Ireland’s relay teams have set new Irish records at this championships, with McMillan and Sloan helping lower the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay record on Tuesday, as well as today’s 4x200m record.

The final takes place tonight at 6.52pm Irish time and will be broadcast on the RTÉ Player.

Sligo’s Mona McSharry is also in action this evening when she will take on the 100m breaststroke final at 5.25pm.