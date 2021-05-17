Eight Irish crews selected for World Rowing Cup II

Eight senior Irish crews will compete at the World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne this weekend.

Four of the six qualified Olympic boats will be in action; the women's single, men's double, lightweight men's double, and women's pair.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be competing in the lightweight men’s double, which won gold at the 2021 European Rowing Championships last month.

Sanita Puspure will take part in the women’s single scull, having last competed at the 2020 European Rowing Championships and retained her title by winning gold.

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska will be competing in the women’s pair. Last month they finished 6th at the Europeans in Poznan and they also qualified the women’s pair for the Olympics at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Tara Hanlon and Claire Feerick will be in action in the second Irish women’s pair, having competed together at the World U23 Rowing Championships in 2019 and won silver as part of the women’s four.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will be competing in the men’s double in Lucerne, which they qualified for the Olympics by winning silver at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Gary O’Donovan will in the lightweight men’s single, Alex Byrne, Ross Corrigan, Jack Dorney, and John Kearney will be in the men’s four, and Lydia Heaphy will be in the lightweight women’s single.

Confirmed Irish crews: Women’s Pair (W2-): Aileen Crowley (OCBC) Monika Dukarska (Killorglin); Claire Feerick (Neptune) Tara Hanlon (UCC); Men’s Double (M2x): Ronan Byrne (UCC) Philip Doyle (Belfast BC); Men’s Four (W4-): Jack Dorney (Shandon) Alex Byrne (UCC) John Kearney (UCC) Ross Corrigan (Queens); Women’s Single (W1x): Sanita Puspure (OCBC); Lightweight Men’s Double (LM2x): Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen) Paul O’Donovan (UCC); Lightweight Women’s Single (LW1x): Lydia Heaphy (UCC); Lightweight Men’s Single (LM1x): Gary O’Donovan (Skibbereen).

Staff team: Antonio Maurogiovanni – high-performance director; Fran Keane – coach (not attending); Dominic Casey – coach; Giuseppe De Vita – coach; Feargal O’Callaghan – team manager.