Ireland women's four qualify for Olympics

Ireland's Women's Four Crew has qualified the boat for the Olympics.

The crew of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh won their final this morning at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne.

2021 Final Olympic Qualification Regatta



The Women's Four Crew of Emily, Eimear, Aifric and Fiona has finished 1st in their Final and qualified the fifth Irish boat for Tokyo!#wearerowingireland pic.twitter.com/dh5rSXLabT — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) May 16, 2021

Earlier this morning, the Lightweight Women's Double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in their semi-final and will race in the final later today.

While Daire Lynch finished fourth in the Men's Single Scull semi-final, just missing out on a final place.

More than 400 rowers from 49 countries are chasing Tokyo 2020 berths in the 14 Olympic classes at the scenic Swiss venue.

