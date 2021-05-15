Second European top 10 finish for Clare Cryan

The 27-year-old went into the 3m Springboard final ranked 11th, after scoring 270.85 points in the preliminary round and produced an excellent display to secure ninth in the table.
FLYING FORM: Clare Cryan enjoyed two top-ten finishes at the 35th LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 19:54
Colm O’Connor

Irish diver Clare Cryan secured her second top 10 finish at the 35th LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The Irish senior record holder in both 1m and 3m Springboard achieved a total score of 277.85, capping an impressive week of diving, in which she also finished eighth in the 1m springboard final.

National Head Coach for Diving, Damian Ball, said: “What an amazing end to our time in Budapest, I’m so happy for Clare to finish the week with a strong performance. This was another high scoring, tough event and Clare was right in there, stirring it up.” 

The Irish diving team – Cryan, Oliver Dingley, Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing - will now have a short break and enjoy some family time before reconvening for training this summer.

The Irish focus now shifts to swimming, with competition begining on Monday when Conor Ferguson and Darragh Greene are expected in action in individual events while both men's and women's 4x100m freestyle relay teams will begin their Olympic bids..

