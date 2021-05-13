Team Ireland Olympic camps unaffected by spate of withdrawals

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has confirmed that none of their four pre-Games training venues are among the 40 or so municipalities to have withdrawn as hosts for visiting teams this summer.

The Japanese news outlet Nikkei has reported the number of withdrawals today although that still leaves 488 towns and cities that remain willing to accept their visitors at a time when concerns over another Covid-19 wave in Japan are rising.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) insisted again yesterday that the Tokyo Games will go ahead despite an extension of a state of emergency in the capital and clear reservations among the populace.

Ireland’s main camp prior to the opening ceremony is in the city of Fukuroi, three hours southwest of Tokyo. This is the same Shizuoka prefecture facility which served as a base for Joe Schmidt’s team prior to the loss to Japan at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The other three bases are in three separate prefectures. The women’s hockey side is due to be based in Iwate in the far north, the cyclists are bound for Masuda, and the boxers are going to Miyazake on the southern island of Kyushu.

Fukuroi has established a strong relationship with Ireland via the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics and the local organisers shared a video only yesterday which anticipated the arrival of the Irish athletes in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the OFI has begun preparations for the rollout of the vaccination programme for its athletes and support staff who will travel to the Games after the IOC and Pfizer came to an agreement on a supply to cover the event independent of any nation’s programme. Some athletes based in Northern Ireland and elsewhere have already received jabs and surveys have been sent out to confirm individual requirements. The Pfizer vaccine requires two jabs across a four-week span and the Games get underway in just over ten weeks’ time.

Yet, uncertainty still remains.

Japan reported 7,521 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest total so far this month, while less than 3% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine to date. Almost 350,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Games not to go ahead.