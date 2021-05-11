Rowing: Three Irish crews in last chance saloon for Olympic qualifying

The competing boats heading to Lucerne for the final Olympic qualifier are the Men’s Single, Lightweight Women’s Double and Women’s Four.
Ireland's Daire Lynch. Picture: INPHO/Detlev Seyb

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 12:23
Joel Slattery

Three Irish crews are heading to Switzerland this weekend in a bid to join the four boats who have already secured their spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

The competing boats heading to Lucerne for the final Olympic qualifier are the Men’s Single, Lightweight Women’s Double and Women’s Four.

Daire Lynch will be competing in the Men’s Single, The crew of Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty will be competing in the Women’s Four and Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey will be racing in the Lightweight Women’s Double.

Lynch will be competing with 25 others with just two Olympic spots up for grabs, the women's four are among an octet vying for two spots while Cremen and Casey are one of 16 looking to be among the three pairs to reach the Games in Japan.

There are already four Irish boats already qualified from the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

This weekend's competition gets underway on Saturday morning.

#olympics#rowing
