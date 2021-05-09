Worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sells for €1.1m at auction

A game-worn jersey belonging to basketball legend Michael Jordan from his playing days at the University of North Carolina has sold for $1.38m (€1.13m).
"As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said, according to the BBC.
It’s arguably the most significant artifact of #MichaelJordan's basketball career ever to reach the hobby's auction block, MJ’s 1982-83 game worn University of North Carolina #TarHeels Jersey from First "NCAA Player of the Year" Seasonhttps://t.co/DdkqRED983 pic.twitter.com/t8MV4gJLlu— Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) April 25, 2021
The jersey sold for more than three times as much as any other piece of memorabilia from the NBA legend.
After his college career, Jordan was selected as the third pick in the 1984 NBA draft before going on to win six NBA championships in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls.