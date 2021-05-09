Worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sells for €1.1m at auction

'As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want'
Worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sells for €1.1m at auction

Michael Jordan: Jersey from his playing days sold for over €1m

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 15:44

A game-worn jersey belonging to basketball legend Michael Jordan from his playing days at the University of North Carolina has sold for $1.38m (€1.13m).

"As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said, according to the BBC.

The jersey sold for more than three times as much as any other piece of memorabilia from the NBA legend.

After his college career, Jordan was selected as the third pick in the 1984 NBA draft before going on to win six NBA championships in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls.

More in this section

Alvarez Saunders Boxing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez: I think I broke Billy Joe Saunders’ cheekbone
Spain F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton celebrates 100th pole position at Spanish Grand Prix
A general view of Croke Park ahead of the game 12/12/2020 Plans to have stadia at 5% capacity in July, Minister says
#basketball
Worn Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey sells for €1.1m at auction

Over 73,000 fans in a frenzy as Canelo Alvarez delivers again

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up