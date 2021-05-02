'We’re on the map now': Mixed relay team finish seventh in Poland

The Irish women’s 4x200m team of Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker has finished second at the World Relays in Silesia, Poland, clocking a national record of 1:35.93. The race was won by Poland in 1:34.98.

“We executed it well and got the right result,” said Quinn. “We had nothing to lose and everything to gain and we gave it our all.”

Elsewhere, the mixed 4x400m relay team has finished seventh in the final, the quartet of Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Andrew Mellon clocking 3:20.26 in a race won by Italy in 3:16.60.

Mellon was a late substitute for Thomas Barr, who withdrew earlier in the day, with team management confirming it was not related to an injury. On Saturday evening Barr had clocked a 45.62 anchor leg to help the team into the final and to secure Olympic qualification.

“It was a savage run,” said Barr. “We knew what we could do and it was a matter of getting that out on the day. All this is going to do is drive us on towards the Olympics.”

“We’re on the map now,” said O’Donnell. “We came here with so much belief, a few other countries might have seen our name and not been scared, but we knew we were coming here with a really strong team. We believed in ourselves and believed we could make the final.”

There were mixed emotions for the Irish 4x100m women’s team of Molly Scott, Sarah Lavin, Kate Doherty and Sarah Quinn, which finished fourth in their heat in 44.53 and 10th overall last night. The top-10 finish secured qualification for next year’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon but they needed a top-8 finish to make the Olympics.

“We came here to give it our best and we gave it our best and that’s all you can ask for,” said Quinn. “I think we should be really proud.”

Meanwhile, Laura Mooney set an Irish U20 5000m record in Charlottesville, USA, the Providence College student clocking 16:19.43 to break the previous mark by Sarah Collins by less than a second.

In Worthing, England, Leon Reid returned to action with a personal best of 10.30 over 100m. The 26-year-old was released on bail on March 31 after being charged with four offences in the UK, including conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. Reid is currently on track to secure a place at the Olympics over 200m via the world rankings system. He denies all charges against him.