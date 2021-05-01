'Will I be a finalist or going home to Dublin?' - Shaun Murphy draws level with Kyren Wilson to set up grandstand finish

The fired-up former champion, who trailed 10-4 at one stage in the match, clawed his way back to 12-12
'Will I be a finalist or going home to Dublin?' - Shaun Murphy draws level with Kyren Wilson to set up grandstand finish

Shaun Murphy roared back to level against Kyren Wilson (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 14:30
Mark Staniforth

Shaun Murphy won the final three frames of the morning session to set up a grandstand finish to his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Kyren Wilson.

The fired-up former champion, who trailed 10-4 at one stage in the match, clawed his way back to 12-12 ahead of Saturday evening’s conclusion.

Murphy had punched the air in delight after winning the final two frames of Friday afternoon’s session to haul his deficit back to four frames and give himself hope of a recovery.

Shaun Murphy has drawn level with Kyren Wilson (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And although Wilson immediately extended his advantage back to five, Murphy gradually gained the upper hand when play resumed on Saturday and marked a major turning point when he potted a long black to pull back to 11-9.

Once again Murphy betrayed his emotions as he headed for the mid-session interval, and although Wilson took the next to go 12-9, breaks of 120 and 76 helped Murphy establish parity in their best-of-33 encounter.

This morning Murphy, who lives in Dublin, tweeted: "Today marks the biggest day in my snooker life for six years. Will I be waking up tomorrow as a @Betfred World Snooker Championship finalist, or will I have to hunt down a PCR test so I can go home to Dublin. Let’s find out @WeAreWST @RocketYardSport @TileMountainUK @ParrisCues"

More in this section

Boxing from Manchester - Previews Katie Taylor blocks out the noise ahead of Olympic rematch
Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Women's Super League - Meadow Park Presenters reveal online abuse as BT Sport launches ‘Draw The Line’ campaign
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day 13 - The Crucible Stuart Bingham and Mark Selby level after ‘weird’ session at the Crucible
worldplace: uk
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2021 - Day 14 - The Crucible

Shaun Murphy wins last two frames to keep hopes alive in Kyren Wilson semi-final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up