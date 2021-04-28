Rhys McClenaghan bounces back quickly from European Championships fall

For a pommel horse specialist, having a wrist unable to bear full bodyweight is like cycling with a flat tyre or running on a dodgy Achilles: You might make it around, but it won’t be at the level required.
After consulting with his physios at the Sport Ireland Institute, McClenaghan realised he wouldn’t do himself any damage by competing and given it was 18 months since his last competition, he decided to give it a crack, stripping back his routine to remove skills that required his wrist to bear too much weight.
However, 45 seconds into his routine in the final, he lost balance and fell to the side, which hadn’t happened in competition since 2018. But it says a lot about the 21-year-old mentality that just 48 hours later, his confidence seems unshakeable.
