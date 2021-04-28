Rhys McClenaghan bounces back quickly from European Championships fall

Fall off, get right back on again: For Rhys McClenaghan it’s been the habit of a lifetime, but rarely was it as hard to do as at last weekend’s European Championships in Switzerland.

For any gymnast, a critical error like that means medal hopes are typically thrashed, but after 30 seconds of gathering his thoughts and controlling the rising swell of emotions, McClenaghan hauled himself back on the pommel horse and executed the remainder of his routine to perfection.

“As soon as you lose balance like that, it’s so hard to regain it,” he says.

“Everything needs to flow into each other perfectly and when there’s one offset in skill it throws you off. As soon as I fell off, I was just wanting to finish off the routine nicely, and with dignity, and not showing any frustration in my gymnastics.”

The thing that made his fifth-place finish easier to stomach is he could identify a reason. It’s not an excuse, merely a straightforward, objective explanation. A day before flying to Switzerland, McClenaghan injured cartilage in his wrist while completing a simple conditioning exercise.

For a pommel horse specialist, having a wrist unable to bear full bodyweight is like cycling with a flat tyre or running on a dodgy Achilles: You might make it around, but it won’t be at the level required.

After consulting with his physios at the Sport Ireland Institute, McClenaghan realised he wouldn’t do himself any damage by competing and given it was 18 months since his last competition, he decided to give it a crack, stripping back his routine to remove skills that required his wrist to bear too much weight.

However, 45 seconds into his routine in the final, he lost balance and fell to the side, which hadn’t happened in competition since 2018. But it says a lot about the 21-year-old mentality that just 48 hours later, his confidence seems unshakeable.

“When I have an Olympic gold medal around my neck, I can look back on these European Championships and laugh because it’s how crazy sport can be.”

Not if. When.

Thinking this way is not something that comes naturally to the Newtownards man, one of Ireland’s leading medal hopes at this summer’s Tokyo Games.

“You have to work on it, you have to teach yourself how to reframe things.”

Better it happened then, of course, than at the Olympics, now just 13 weeks away. Since the weekend he’s been allowing his wrist to rest and says it “feels the best it’s ever felt” since the injury, though a return to full training will be cautious.

He is eyeing one final tune-up before Tokyo, a World Cup event in Croatia in June, and he hasn’t heard anything yet on whether Irish athletes might be vaccinated before the Games. While he would like to be immunised before travelling to Japan, he believes that should only happen after “any vulnerable person gets it because we’re the fittest athletes on the planet”.