Swimming: Japan-bound Daniel Wiffen keeps up good form as 12 national records fall in a week

Daniel Wiffen capped off a dream week by breaking the national record in the 1500m Freestyle at the Irish National Team Trials.

Wiffen, 19, achieved the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) in the 800m Freestyle earlier in the week and kept up his good form as he earned the 12th new national record of the week as preparations for Tokyo intensify.

Japan-bound Darragh Greene claimed the win in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke, ahead of Eoin Corby - who needs to chop .15 seconds of his personal best to join Greene at the Games later this year.

Niamh Coyne won the women’s 200m Breaststroke final, Victoria Catterson was home first in the 200m Freestyle and in the women’s 50m Freestyle, Danielle Hill, who broke four national records this week took the honours.

Elsewhere, Brendan Hyland impressed in the 100m Butterfly with a time of 52.87 to take the win while Paddy Johnston took the 200m Butterfly.

Max McCusker won the men's 100m Freestyle, in the 400m Individual Medley Ellen Walshe won the women’s final while Cadan McCarthy took the honours among the men.

In the final event of the trials, Grace Hodgins added a win in the 1500m Freestyle to the 800m Freestyle earlier in the week.

Next up for Irish swimmers will be the European Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary from May 17–23.

Meanwhile, Irish divers will be in action from May 1-5 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the FINA Diving World Cup. The final Olympic Games qualification event will see four Irish divers in action; Oliver Dingley (3m Springboard), Clare Cryan (3m Springboard), Tanya Watson (Platform), Ciara McGing (Platform).