'It’ll make me hungrier for that gold medal': Fall costs Rhys McClenaghan as attention turns to Tokyo

World Championship bronze medalist Rhys McClenaghan says he is heading "straight back to the gym" after finishing in fifth place in the European Championships in Switzerland.

An unlucky fall while debuting an upgraded routine perhaps costing him a medal in a dramatic Pommel Horse final as competitors took park in the first major event in 18 months.

Armenian Artur Davtyan claimed the gold medal with Great Britain’s Joe Frazer claimed a bronze

As five of the eight finalists fell during their routines, there are issues to be ironed out ahead of the Tokyo Games - but McClenaghan, 21, knows he has more in the tank.

"Yes of course I’m disappointed just because I know I am so much more than what I presented here at the European Championships but it kind of just goes to show that Irish gymnasts aren’t just happy with just participating anymore," he said after a historic week saw Emma Slevin and Adam Steele become the first Irish athletes to compete in the All-Around final at European level.

"I wanted to get a medal today but that was gymnastics," he added. "I could’ve went for a very basic routine and still come out on top but I was determined to push for that difficulty by adding in my new skill and that is the one that I unfortunately fell on but I want to demonstrate a routine that is the best in the world not just in Europe so that’s why I was pushing for that more difficult routine.

Rhys McClenaghan in action.

"I added in the new skill but it just didn’t pay off this time but it’s back to the gym.

"It’s all about the bigger picture, it’s all about the Olympic Games, it’s all about the World Championships it’s no longer about just the European Championships, my standard is beyond that now because I know I can post a routine that is the best in the world and I’ll hopefully go down in history as the best Pommel Horse worker in the world. That’s not going to come by watering down my routines and performing an easier routine just so I can get a medal at this specific Championships," he said.

"I could’ve very easily went for a much easier routine but I chose not to because I am thinking of the bigger picture.

"Now it’s straight back to the gym. Today will just give me more hunger going back to training for the Tokyo Olympic Games. It’ll make me hungrier for that gold medal that I think I am completely capable of winning."