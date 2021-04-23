Ireland's fastest woman Danielle Hill breaks fourth national record in a week

Danielle Hill cemented her place as Ireland’s fastest ever Irish woman in the pool as the Larne swimmer broke the 50m Freestyle Irish Record at the National Team Trials in Dublin last night.

Hill broke her fourth record of the week, adding to the 100m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke (twice) in style with a time of 25.19, knocking a tenth of a second off her previous best of 25.29.

The 21-year-old will go again in today’s final with breaking the 25-second barrier and Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) of 24.77 on her mind.

“I know I’ve got a 24. in me, but I’ve got another opportunity tomorrow night and I just have to step up and do it again,” Hill said.

“It felt really good. I take one breath in the 50m and I got to 35m – usually that’s where I breathe – and I thought, ‘you know what, I could probably go no breathing’, but then it went through my head again and I thought, ‘you know what, I might regret it’, so I took a breath.

"Tomorrow night I’m going to just go for it. Head down to the wall – it’s 24 seconds so fingers crossed that’ll make the difference.”

Elsewhere, Niamh Coyne got the better of Mona McSharry in the 200m Breaststroke semi-final. This morning, McSharry broke the Irish record, but fell four-tenths of a second short of the time needed to secure a spot in her second race in Tokyo.

Mona McSharry continued her remarkable week at the Irish national team trials and is just four-tenths of a second away from achieveing the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT) in a second race as Tokyo beckons after she achieved the OCT in the 100m Breaststroke on Tuesday.

In the Men’s 200m Breaststroke semi-final, Eoin Corby made a stunning drop from a best time of 2:13.24 in December to 2:10.99, edging closer to the OCT of 2:10.35. Darragh Greene, already under Olympic consideration, was second in 2:11.02 with Rio 2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn third in 2:12.54.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even targeting the Olympic time coming into the competition for the 200, so it’s a surprise for me really as well, but I will definitely give it another shot tomorrow evening,” Corby said.