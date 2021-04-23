Sailing: Olympic disappointment for Finn Lynch in Portugal

Irish hopes of securing a third boat for the Tokyo Olympics have ended after the penultimate day of the qualification regatta in Portugal.

In breezy conditions, Rio Olympic veteran Finn Lynch held Ireland's best chance of securing another spot at the Games.

However, after multiple attempts by the race committee at starting the 70-boat Gold fleet in heavy swell conditions, Lynch was one of 14 boats disqualified from race nine of the event.

As Lynch had used his one-race discard for a previous disqualification earlier in the event, he now counts maximum points that puts him out of contention for an Olympic place.

However, according to Irish Sailing’s Performance Director James O’Callaghan, Lynch and the Irish set-up already have their sights set on France in three years time.

“Finn and the whole team worked incredibly hard so to not get the result is very tough,” O’Callaghan said. “It does not make us a bad team overnight but we'll need to analyse everything that has happened and apply these learnings for the Paris 2024 campaign.”

Lynch did go on to score a 23rd place in the second race of the day and will also compete in Saturday’s final races along with the other Irish boats.

Elsewhere, Ewan McMahon had a 37th and 47th for the day and lies 51st overall while Liam McGlynn was 47th and 50th and is in 59th place going into the final day.

Ireland already have two boats qualified for Tokyo 2020: Annalise Murphy in the Women’s single-handed event and Rob Dickson with Sean Waddilove in the Men’s skiff event.