Rhys McClenaghan and Adam Steele join Emma Slevnin in European Gymnastics finals

Rhys McClenaghan and Adam Steele joined Emma Slevin in qualifying for finals at the 2021 European Gymnastics Championships.

McClenaghan, 2018 European Champion and 2019 world bronze medallist, secured his place in the Pommel Horse top-eight final qualifying in first place.

With his eyes firmly fixed on the Tokyo Olympics, McClenaghan's impressive efforts saw him reach Saturday's final, which is televisd on RTÉ from 4pm.

Following on from Emma Slevin on Wednesday, Steele had an excellent competition competing on all six of the men’s apparatus and finished in 20th position earning him Ireland’s first-ever place in a senior men’s All-Around Top 24 European Final.

Both Steele and Slevin's finals take place today.

Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher described the feat the efforts from the trio as a "a superb sporting achievement for Gymnastics Ireland and Ireland as a sporting nation".

"Rhys, Adam & Emma will be on show with Europe’s best at a level of visibility to gymnastics & wider sports fans have not seen in Ireland since the coverage of the 2018 European Championships - we can’t wait," he added.